 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
LIVE: Monster Energy Supercross Round 13 coverage from Foxborough
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
The Masters - Round Three
2024 Masters live blog: Round 3 highlights, updates, scoring leaders and news
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Qualifying
Texas Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins NASCAR pole

Top Clips

nbc_pl_kluivertgoalv2_240413.jpg
Kluivert blasts Bournemouth in front of Man United
nbc_pl_mufernandesgoal_240413.jpg
Fernandes equalizes for Man United v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bousolankegoal_240413.jpg
Solanke powers Bournemouth in front of Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
LIVE: Monster Energy Supercross Round 13 coverage from Foxborough
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
The Masters - Round Three
2024 Masters live blog: Round 3 highlights, updates, scoring leaders and news
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Qualifying
Texas Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins NASCAR pole

Top Clips

nbc_pl_kluivertgoalv2_240413.jpg
Kluivert blasts Bournemouth in front of Man United
nbc_pl_mufernandesgoal_240413.jpg
Fernandes equalizes for Man United v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bousolankegoal_240413.jpg
Solanke powers Bournemouth in front of Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Larson fastest at Texas, claims third consecutive NASCAR Cup pole

  
Published April 13, 2024 12:37 PM

Kyle Larson posted the fastest lap in qualifying Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway to earn his third consecutive NASCAR Cup pole this season.

Larson won the pole with a lap of 190.369 mph — the fastest pole lap on a 1.5-mile track in the Next Gen car.

Larson’s pole came a few days after he took part in the IndyCar test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in preparation for competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day next month.

MORE: Cup starting lineup

Larson’s fast lap Saturday denied Ty Gibbs his first career Cup pole. Larson was the last driver to make an attempt in the final round of qualifying. Gibbs will start second.

Gibbs qualified with a lap of 190.134 mph. He was followed by Christopher Bell (190.027 mph), Tyler Reddick (189.807) and Chase Briscoe (189.753). William Byron, who has won three races this season, including last week’s event at Martinsville, qualified sixth (189.713)

Indianapolis 500 Open Test - Wednesday_ April 10_ 2024_Large Image Without Watermark_m99795.jpg
What Kyle Larson, Indy 500 drivers said on the first day of testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
The NASCAR champion was among the rookies on track as the Brickyard was open for business.

Former Cup champions Kyle Busch and Jimmie Johnson both did not make an attempt in qualifying after separate incidents in practice in Turn 2.

Busch will start 35th in a backup car. Johnson will start 37th in the 38-car field.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:43 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1.

NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
How to watch Sunday Cup race at Texas: Start time, weather and TV info
Texas Motor Speedway’s race moved to the spring for the 2024 season.