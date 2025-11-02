Kyle Larson outduels Denny Hamlin on overtime restart for second NASCAR Cup championship

Kyle Larson captured his second NASCAR Cup Series championship, finishing third on an overtime restart at Phoenix Raceway.

Denny Hamlin, who was trying to punctuate his 20th NASCAR Cup Series season with the first championship of his career, finished sixth after leading a race-high 208 of 312 laps.

Among the rest of the Championship 4 contenders, Chase Briscoe was 18th, and William Byron was 33rd.

Ryan Blaney won the season finale by 0.097 seconds over Brad Keselowski.

Trying to shed the label of the best Cup driver in history without a title, Hamlin had rebounded after falling to 11th on a slow pit stop with 140 laps remaining. After seizing the lead from Byron on a restart with 47 laps remaining, Hamlin then fell to third on a yellow-flag pit stop behind Briscoe and Larson (who both took two tires) on Lap 281.

With the four championship-eligible drivers running first through fourth on a restart with 29 laps remaining, Hamlin went from third to first, and outraced Byron for the lead.

The title seemed to be within his grasp when the yellow flag flew for a final time when Byron hit the wall with a flat tire while running second and more than 2 seconds behind Hamlin.

Pitting from the lead under yellow, Hamlin re-emerged in 10th. Larson, among six drivers who took two tires, restarted in fifth.

In the ensuing two-lap shootout, Hamlin briefly pulled even with Larson, who then sailed his No. 5 Chevrolet to the outside and cruised stayed ahead for the final two miles.

Briscoe, who started last among the Championship 4 contenders in 12th, was dealt a major setback on Lap 107 when his right-rear tire blew just as the yellow flag flew for a spin by Shane van Gisbergen.

Though he was able to avoid losing a lap by pitting during the caution, Briscoe restarted in 32nd and radioed his team about a persistent vibration in his No. 19 Toyota. He rebounded by gaining several spots on his next pit stop under caution on Lap 151, and he climbed from 13th to seventh over the final 30 laps of the second stage.

Stage 1 winner: Byron

Stage 2 winner: Hamlin

Next: The 68th running of the Daytona 500 will open the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season on Feb. 15, 2026.