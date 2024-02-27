 Skip navigation
Max Sanford Instagram cropped.jpg
Max Sanford to run remainder of 2024 Supercross with Host Grindstone Kawasaki
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Andy Murray
Andy Murray hints he's heading into the 'last few months' of his career after a win in Dubai
Maryland v Wisconsin
How to watch Wisconsin vs Indiana: Time, streaming info for tonight's men's college basketball game

Top Clips

nbc_smx_bestofarlington_240227.jpg
Best SX moments from Arlington Round 7
nbc_dps_courtstorming_240227.jpg
How can NCAA fix the court-storming problem?
nbc_pft_joeschoenintv_240227.jpg
Schoen shares why little things matter in scouting

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Kyle Petty Charity Ride returns for 28th anniversary

  
Published February 27, 2024 10:52 AM

Former NASCAR driver and current NBC Sports analyst Kyle Petty is bringing back his annual charity ride for its 28th anniversary.

The Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America will take place May 4-10 as Petty leads 150 motorcycles on a journey spanning nine states and 2,100 miles. The riders will start in Deadwood, South Dakota, and finish in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Kyle Petty Charity Ride, which began in 1995, will continue to raise funds and awareness for Victory Junction, the camp dedicated to providing life-changing camping experiences for children with chronic and serious medical illnesses.

AUTO: FEB 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
The Petty family established Victory Junction in 2004 in honor of Petty’s son Adam, who passed away in 2000.

The Kyle Petty Charity Ride will include stops at historic locations. The list includes Mount Rushmore National Monument, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Churchill Downs, the National Corvette Museum and Bristol Motor Speedway.

Several special guests will join Petty for the annual charity ride, headlined by NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Hershel McGriff.

The special guests continue with former NASCAR drivers Max Papis, David Ragan, Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace; former NFL player Herschel Walker; and TV personalities Rick Allen and Rutledge Wood.

“This year marks the 20th Anniversary of Victory Junction, so I immediately knew we had to bring the Ride back to camp to celebrate this incredible milestone. After all, the Ride has been there since Victory Junction’s inception, as a founding supporter in 2004, and has remained the largest cumulative donor,” Petty said in a statement.

“From riding the Black Hills of South Dakota and crossing the mighty Mississippi River to visiting iconic American landmarks, we are going to experience some truly incredible places on this year’s Ride, but none more so than ending back ‘home’ at Victory Junction — where we can see so many deserving kids light up with happiness and experience the magic that lives at camp.”

The 2024 Kyle Petty Charity Ride schedule:

  • Saturday, May 4 – Deadwood, South Dakota to North Platte, Nebraska
  • Sunday, May 5 – North Platte, Nebraska to Omaha, Nebraska
  • Monday, May 6 – Omaha, Nebraska to Bettendorf, Iowa
  • Tuesday, May 7 – Bettendorf, Iowa to Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Wednesday, May 8 – Indianapolis, Indiana to Bowling Green, Kentucky
  • Thursday, May 9 – Bowling Green, Kentucky to Bristol, Virginia
  • Friday, May 10 – Bristol, Virginia to Greensboro, North Carolina