Las Vegas playoff weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup and Xfinity

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will mark the final 1.5-mile oval of the 2025 season as the Cup and Xfinity series begin the Round of 8.

It’s the fourth consecutive season that Las Vegas will open the third round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, which will head next week to Talladega Superspeedway (in its Round of 8 debut).

Joey Logano won last October at Las Vegas to advance to the Championship 4, winning his third title with a victory in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway. The winner of the Round of 8 opener has won the championship in three of the past four seasons.

Josh Berry scored his first Cup victory by winning at Las Vegas in a March race that featured a track-record 32 lead changes.

Toyota is winless this season in the previous six races on 1.5-mile tracks. Its last win at Las Vegas was by Denny Hamlin in September 2021.

AJ Allmendinger won the Xfinity race at Las Vegas last November to advance to the title race. Justin Allgaier won there in March.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway weekend schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, Oct. 10

Garage open



5 - 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Saturday, Oct. 11

Garage open



11 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

12:30 p.m. - 1 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity



2 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

3:05 - 4 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

4:30 - 5:30 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:40 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (201 laps, 301.5 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Oct. 12

Garage open



2:30 p.m. - Midnight — Cup Series

Track activity



5:30 p.m. — Cup race (267 laps, 400.5 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 80, Stage 2 at Lap 165; USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 85 degrees and winds from the south at 15 to 25 mph with a 15% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 83 degrees with no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Sunny with a high of 79 degrees and winds from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph with no chance of rain. It’s expected to be 77 degrees with no chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

