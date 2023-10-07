NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Saturday schedule for Charlotte Roval

Two of the national NASCAR series will be on track Saturday at the Charlotte Roval.

Xfinity Series teams will practice, qualify and race at the 2.320-mile road course. Cup Series teams will practice and qualify for Sunday’s race. Both events are elimination races that will determine the Round of 8 lineups.

There are 42 cars on the Xfinity Series entry list. Four will miss the race.

Among those entered: Boris Said in the No. 17, Jordan Taylor in the No. 11, Myatt Snider in the No. 19, Alex Guenette in the No. 35, Rajah Caruth in the No. 44, Conor Daly in the No. 53, Sage Karam in the No. 66, Devin Jones in the No. 74, Andy Lally in the No. 87 and Alex Labbe in the No. 91.

The Cup Series field will also include multiple guest drivers. Andy Lally will be in the No. 15, Zane Smith will be in the No. 38, Mike Rockenfeller will be in the No. 42, Austin Hill will be in the No. 62 and Josh Bilicki will be in the No. 78.

Charlotte Roval Saturday Schedule

Weather

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 71 degrees and a 5% chance of rain. A high of 71 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Saturday, Oct. 7

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

7 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series

8:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity