NASCAR Cup results at Nashville, driver points
Joey Logano won Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway, which went a series-record five overtimes before the checkered flag flew.
Rookie Zane Smith finished second. Tyler Reddick was third, Ryan Preece was fourth and Chris Buescher completed the top five.
Christopher Bell won both stages but crashed in the third stage and finished 36th, snapping his streak of five consecutive top-10 finishes.
Logano’s victory moved the playoff cutline. He entered the race holding the final playoff spot. His win makes him the 11th driver to secure a playoff spot with a win. That leaves five spots via points with seven races to go.
Alex Bowman now hold the final playoff spot. Bubba Wallace is the first driver outside a playoff spot. He’s 51 points behind Bowman. Chase Briscoe is next. He’s 78 points behind Bowman. Kyle Busch is 104 points behind Bowman.