Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
2024 NBA Draft
2024 NBA Draft Round 1 Grades: Pick by pick analysis
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals
Saves and Steals: Helsley, Clase sit atop closer rankings

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btealcyyoung_240626.jpg
Burnes, Skubal lead AL Cy Young best bets
nbc_roto_bteafcwest_240626.jpg
Why AFC West is 'easiest' division to handicap
nbc_roto_btebridgestrade_240626.jpg
Knicks got 'redundancy' in trade for Bridges

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck weekend schedule at Nashville Superspeedway

  
Published June 27, 2024 07:00 AM
The Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck series races will take place this week outside of Nashville, Tennessee.

The 1.33-mile, concrete Nashville Superspeedway will be showcased on both USA Network and NBC this weekend. Here’s your need-to-know info:

Nashville Superspeedway weekend schedule

Weekend weather

  • Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 86 degrees and a 3% chance of rain at start of the Truck race.
  • Saturday: Partly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon with a high of 91 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
  • Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 90 degrees and a 22% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, June 28

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11:30 a.m.: Craftsman Truck Series
  • 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 4:30 p.m. - 4:50 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series practice (FS2)
  • 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series qualifying (FS2)
  • 8 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series race (150 laps, 199.5 miles; FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, June 29

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.: Cup Series
  • 10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • Noon - 12:20 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice (USA Network)
  • 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying (USA Network)
  • 2:05 p.m. - 2:50 p.m.: Cup Series practice (USA Network, Performance Racing Network)
  • 2:50 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5 p.m.: Xfinity Series race (188 laps, 250.04 miles; USA Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 30

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 12:30 p.m.: Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3:30 p.m.: Cup Series race (300 laps, 399 miles; NBC, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)