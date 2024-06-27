NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck weekend schedule at Nashville Superspeedway

The Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck series races will take place this week outside of Nashville, Tennessee.

The 1.33-mile, concrete Nashville Superspeedway will be showcased on both USA Network and NBC this weekend. Here’s your need-to-know info:

Nashville Superspeedway weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Friday, June 28

(All times Eastern)

Garage open



11:30 a.m.: Craftsman Truck Series

2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series

Track activity



4:30 p.m. - 4:50 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series practice (FS2)

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series qualifying (FS2)

8 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series race (150 laps, 199.5 miles; FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, June 29

(All times Eastern)

Garage open



8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.: Cup Series

10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series

Track activity



Noon - 12:20 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice (USA Network)

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying (USA Network)

2:05 p.m. - 2:50 p.m.: Cup Series practice (USA Network, Performance Racing Network)

2:50 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series race (188 laps, 250.04 miles; USA Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 30

(All times Eastern)

Garage open



12:30 p.m.: Cup Series

Track activity

