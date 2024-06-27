NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck weekend schedule at Nashville Superspeedway
Published June 27, 2024 07:00 AM
The Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck series races will take place this week outside of Nashville, Tennessee.
The 1.33-mile, concrete Nashville Superspeedway will be showcased on both USA Network and NBC this weekend. Here’s your need-to-know info:
Nashville Superspeedway weekend schedule
Weekend weather
- Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 86 degrees and a 3% chance of rain at start of the Truck race.
- Saturday: Partly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon with a high of 91 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
- Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 90 degrees and a 22% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.
Friday, June 28
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 11:30 a.m.: Craftsman Truck Series
- 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 4:30 p.m. - 4:50 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series practice (FS2)
- 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series qualifying (FS2)
- 8 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series race (150 laps, 199.5 miles; FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday, June 29
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.: Cup Series
- 10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series
Track activity
- Noon - 12:20 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice (USA Network)
- 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying (USA Network)
- 2:05 p.m. - 2:50 p.m.: Cup Series practice (USA Network, Performance Racing Network)
- 2:50 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 5 p.m.: Xfinity Series race (188 laps, 250.04 miles; USA Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, June 30
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 12:30 p.m.: Cup Series
Track activity
- 3:30 p.m.: Cup Series race (300 laps, 399 miles; NBC, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)