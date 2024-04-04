 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck weekend schedule at Martinsville

  
Published April 4, 2024 07:00 AM

All three national NASCAR series are in action this weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

Truck teams race Friday. Xfinity teams continue the short track schedule with a Saturday afternoon race. Cup teams cap off the weekend with a Sunday afternoon race.

Corey Heim won last season’s Truck race at Martinsville. John Hunter Nemechek won last season’s spring Xfinity race at Martinsville. Kyle Larson won last spring’s Cup race there.

Martinsville Speedway weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 47 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 58 degrees. A high of 49 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Sunny skies with a high of 62 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
Martin Truex Jr. takes top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Richmond
Richmond’s Cup race featured a mix of wet weather tires and racing slicks.

Friday, April 5

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
  • 10:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 3:05 – 3:40 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)
  • 3:40 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 5:05 – 5:40 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)
  • 5:40 - 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (200 laps, 105.2 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
NASCAR: Goody's Headache Relief Shot 500
From Geoff to Jeff and Jimmie to Chase, Martinsville special to Hendrick Motorsports
The winningest Cup team and Martinsville Speedway share a special bond.

Saturday, April 6

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 3 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 4:35 - 5:20 p.m. — Cup practice (FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5:20 - 6:30 p.m.— Cup qualifying (FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps, 131.5 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams heading to Martinsville Speedway
Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney have much to smile about with Martinsville next on the schedule.

Sunday, April 7

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 12 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 p.m. — Cup race (400 laps, 210.4 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)