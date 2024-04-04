NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck weekend schedule at Martinsville

All three national NASCAR series are in action this weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

Truck teams race Friday. Xfinity teams continue the short track schedule with a Saturday afternoon race. Cup teams cap off the weekend with a Sunday afternoon race.

Corey Heim won last season’s Truck race at Martinsville. John Hunter Nemechek won last season’s spring Xfinity race at Martinsville. Kyle Larson won last spring’s Cup race there.

Martinsville Speedway weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 47 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 58 degrees. A high of 49 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Sunny skies with a high of 62 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, April 5

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

10:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

3:05 – 3:40 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)

3:40 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

5:05 – 5:40 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

5:40 - 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

7:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (200 laps, 105.2 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)



Saturday, April 6

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

3 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

4:35 - 5:20 p.m. — Cup practice (FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:20 - 6:30 p.m.— Cup qualifying (FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps, 131.5 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, April 7

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

12 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity