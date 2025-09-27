 Skip navigation
Top News

2025 China Open - Day 6
Top-seeded Iga Swiatek advances to the third round at the China Open
2025 China Open - Day 5
Coco Gauff, aka ‘The Fruit Salad Queen,’ wants a new nickname from her China Open fans
Tennis: Laver Cup
Alcaraz reaches Japan Open quarterfinals and praises physio for ankle treatment

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pereiraintv_250927.jpg
Pereira: Wolves deserved to win against Spurs
nbc_pl_glasnerintv_250927.jpg
Glasner preaches consistency for Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_palhinhaintv_250927.jpg
Palhinha not satisfied with Spurs’ draw v. Wolves

NASCAR ejects second Cup crew chief for inspection violation at Kansas

  
Published September 27, 2025 05:01 PM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Stephen Doran became the second Cup crew chief to be ejected Saturday at Kansas Speedway for an inspection violation.

NASCAR announced that Doran, crew chief for Shane van Gisbergen, had been ejected for “unapproved adjustments prior to practice.”

NASCAR also announced that the team:

- Lost its pit stall selection.
- Will start at the rear of the field.
- van Gisbergen must perform a stop-and-go penalty after receiving the green flag.

van Gisbergen was to have started 24th in the 37-car field in Sunday’s race (3 p.m. ET on USA Network).

NASCAR ejects Cup crew chief for inspection violation at Kansas
Michael McDowell will be without his crew and face additional penalties after an inspection violation with his car at Kansas.

Earlier Saturday, NASCAR announced similar penalties to the team of Michael McDowell that included the ejection of crew chief Travis Peterson.

NASCAR stated that after McDowell’s car passed inspection the team was observed making an unapproved adjustment to the splitter. NASCAR sent the car back through inspection and it failed due to the adjustment.