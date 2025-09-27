NASCAR ejects second Cup crew chief for inspection violation at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Stephen Doran became the second Cup crew chief to be ejected Saturday at Kansas Speedway for an inspection violation.

NASCAR announced that Doran, crew chief for Shane van Gisbergen, had been ejected for “unapproved adjustments prior to practice.”

NASCAR also announced that the team:

- Lost its pit stall selection.

- Will start at the rear of the field.

- van Gisbergen must perform a stop-and-go penalty after receiving the green flag.

van Gisbergen was to have started 24th in the 37-car field in Sunday’s race (3 p.m. ET on USA Network).

NASCAR ejects Cup crew chief for inspection violation at Kansas Michael McDowell will be without his crew and face additional penalties after an inspection violation with his car at Kansas.

Earlier Saturday, NASCAR announced similar penalties to the team of Michael McDowell that included the ejection of crew chief Travis Peterson.

NASCAR stated that after McDowell’s car passed inspection the team was observed making an unapproved adjustment to the splitter. NASCAR sent the car back through inspection and it failed due to the adjustment.