NASCAR ejects Cup crew chief for inspection violation at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — NASCAR ejected crew chief Travis Peterson after an inspection issue with Michael McDowell’s car ahead of Saturday’s practice and qualifying at Kansas Speedway.

NASCAR stated that after McDowell’s car passed inspection the team was observed making an unapproved adjustment to the splitter. NASCAR sent the car back through inspection and it failed due to the adjustment.

Along with ejecting Peterson, NASCAR also penalized the team:

— Loss of pit selection for Sunday’s race.

— McDowell will have to start at the rear of the field.

— McDowell must do a stop-and-go penalty after receiving the green flag in Sunday’s race.

NASCAR also announced that the car of Cody Ware failed inspection twice. Car chief Dave Jones was ejected. The team also loses pit stall selection.