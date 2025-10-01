NASCAR fines Carson Hocevar $50,000 for Kansas actions

NASCAR has fined Carson Hocevar $50,000 for an incident during last weekend’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway.

NASCAR issued the behavior penalty, stating he spun his tires while a tow truck was in front of his car and safety workers were attempting to connect his car to the tow truck after he was involved in an 11-car incident after a restart in the final stage.

In NASCAR’s weekly drivers meeting video it states: “Please be aware and respectful of the emergency services vehicles and personnel that are responding to the incident. Slow down and give this equipment as much room as possible while they are on track. Drivers, if you are involved in an incident, stay in your vehicle until a medical team arrives. Medical teams will be accompanied by NASCAR officials who will rely directives from race controls that all drivers must follow.”

Hocevar was fined $50,000 in June by his team, Spire Motorsports, for making derogatory comments about Mexico during a livestream.