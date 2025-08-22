NASCAR Friday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

The World Center of Racing will welcome the Xfinity and Cup series Friday for two qualifying sessions and a 100-lap race.

The Cup Series will set the field for its regular-season finale. Michael McDowell started on the pole for last year’s race and is among more than a dozen drivers trying to win a berth in the playoffs.

The Xfinity Series race has gone into overtime the past three seasons.

Daytona International Speedway weekend schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, Aug. 22

Garage open

Noon - 11:45 p.m. — Xfinity Series

9 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

3 - 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

5:05 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (100 laps, 250 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 30, Stage 2 at Lap 60; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms with a high of 87 degrees. Winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph and a 50% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 80 degrees with a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.