WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces
A'ja Wilson has 19 points and 13 rebounds, Aces beat Mercury 83-61 for 9th straight win
24th Santos Tour Down Under 2024 - Stage 1
French cyclist Bonnamour banned 4 years for suspected blood doping
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Chicago Blackhawks
Chicago Blackhawks agree with Frank Nazar on a 7-year extension worth $46.13 million

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottieschefflerhls_250821.jpg
Highlights: Scheffler, Tour Championship, Round 1
deegan.jpg
Deegan looks to wrap up 250 title at Budds Creek
nbc_golf_cdwtourchamprd1_250821.jpg
Henley starts Tour Champ. with scorching putter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Friday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

  
Published August 22, 2025 06:00 AM

The World Center of Racing will welcome the Xfinity and Cup series Friday for two qualifying sessions and a 100-lap race.

The Cup Series will set the field for its regular-season finale. Michael McDowell started on the pole for last year’s race and is among more than a dozen drivers trying to win a berth in the playoffs.

The Xfinity Series race has gone into overtime the past three seasons.

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
NASCAR’s new A-post flaps aim to keep cars from becoming airborne
A new aerodynamic safety device debuts at Daytona

Daytona International Speedway weekend schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, Aug. 22

Garage open

  • Noon - 11:45 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 - 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)
  • 5:05 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (100 laps, 250 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 30, Stage 2 at Lap 60; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms with a high of 87 degrees. Winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph and a 50% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 80 degrees with a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.