 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers
Florida captain Aleksander Barkov needs help getting off ice after apparent leg injury
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn to undergo surgery for a collapsed lung
Tony Hawk
Tony Hawk’s legendary skateboard just sold for a record-breaking $1.15 million

Top Clips

nbc_golf_donaldmoney_250925.jpg
U.S. Team ‘galvanized’ after Donald comments
nbc_golf_rexlavclip_250925.jpg
Will the Ryder Cup end in a tie?
nbc_golf_jeepinsights2_250925.jpg
Wagner tries Tiger’s flop shot on Bethpage’s 17th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers
Florida captain Aleksander Barkov needs help getting off ice after apparent leg injury
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn to undergo surgery for a collapsed lung
Tony Hawk
Tony Hawk’s legendary skateboard just sold for a record-breaking $1.15 million

Top Clips

nbc_golf_donaldmoney_250925.jpg
U.S. Team ‘galvanized’ after Donald comments
nbc_golf_rexlavclip_250925.jpg
Will the Ryder Cup end in a tie?
nbc_golf_jeepinsights2_250925.jpg
Wagner tries Tiger’s flop shot on Bethpage’s 17th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR Friday schedule at Kansas Speedway

  
Published September 26, 2025 06:00 AM

The ARCA Series will be in the spotlight Friday at Kansas Speedway with practice, qualifying and a 100-lap race on the 1.5-mile oval.

Brenden Queen will look to sweep the Kansas ARCA races this season. He won there in May.

The Xfinity Series garage will be open for inspection Friday, but on-track activity will begin Saturday. Cup Series haulers also will enter the Kansas infield Friday afternoon.

AUTO: SEP 06 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Kansas playoff race
Kyle Larson will look to win his second consecutive race at Kansas this weekend after his dominant performance there in May.

Kansas Friday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, Sept. 26

Garage open

  • 12:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. — ARCA Series
  • 2 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 4:30 - 5:15 p.m. — ARCA practice
  • 5:30 - 5:50 p.m. — ARCA qualifying
  • 8 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps, 150 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Mainly sunny with a high of 85 degrees, light and variable winds and a 9% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 77 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race.