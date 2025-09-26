NASCAR Friday schedule at Kansas Speedway

The ARCA Series will be in the spotlight Friday at Kansas Speedway with practice, qualifying and a 100-lap race on the 1.5-mile oval.

Brenden Queen will look to sweep the Kansas ARCA races this season. He won there in May.

The Xfinity Series garage will be open for inspection Friday, but on-track activity will begin Saturday. Cup Series haulers also will enter the Kansas infield Friday afternoon.

Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Kansas playoff race Kyle Larson will look to win his second consecutive race at Kansas this weekend after his dominant performance there in May.

Kansas Friday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, Sept. 26

Garage open



12:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. — ARCA Series

2 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity



4:30 - 5:15 p.m. — ARCA practice

5:30 - 5:50 p.m. — ARCA qualifying

8 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps, 150 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Mainly sunny with a high of 85 degrees, light and variable winds and a 9% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 77 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race.

