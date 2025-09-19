NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire

New Hampshire Motor Speedway will welcome the Craftsman Truck Series back for the first time in eight years with practice and qualifying Friday.

It’ll mark the series’ first race weekend at NHMS since Sept. 2017. Christopher Bell won the most recent Truck race at the 1.058-mile oval, which will play host to its 21st Truck Series race Saturday.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour also will be practicing and qualifying Friday at the “Magic Mile.” Cup Series haulers will enter the infield Friday afternoon, but the garage for NASCAR’s premier series will open Saturday.

New Hampshire Friday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, Sept. 19

Garage open



8:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. — Whelen Modified Tour

11 a.m. - 6 p.m. — Truck Series

Track activity



12:30 - 1:30 p.m. — Modified practice

2:45 - 3:30 p.m. — Modified qualifying

4:05 - 5 p.m. — Truck practice (FS2)

5:10 - 6 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)

Weather

Friday: Sunny with a high around 72 degrees, winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph and a 7% chance of rain.