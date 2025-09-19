 Skip navigation
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire

  
Published September 19, 2025 06:00 AM

New Hampshire Motor Speedway will welcome the Craftsman Truck Series back for the first time in eight years with practice and qualifying Friday.

It’ll mark the series’ first race weekend at NHMS since Sept. 2017. Christopher Bell won the most recent Truck race at the 1.058-mile oval, which will play host to its 21st Truck Series race Saturday.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour also will be practicing and qualifying Friday at the “Magic Mile.” Cup Series haulers will enter the infield Friday afternoon, but the garage for NASCAR’s premier series will open Saturday.

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Practice
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of New Hampshire playoff race
Joe Gibbs Racing has dominated the playoffs and its drivers will be among the favorites this weekend.

New Hampshire Friday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, Sept. 19

Garage open

  • 8:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. — Whelen Modified Tour
  • 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. — Truck Series

Track activity

  • 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. — Modified practice
  • 2:45 - 3:30 p.m. — Modified qualifying
  • 4:05 - 5 p.m. — Truck practice (FS2)
  • 5:10 - 6 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)

Weather

Friday: Sunny with a high around 72 degrees, winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph and a 7% chance of rain.