Monday Night RAW
How to watch WWE Evolution: Schedule, Peacock stream info, match card, preview including IYO SKY vs Rhea Ripley
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Washington Mystics
Mystics close on a 12-2 run to beat the short-handed Aces 70-68
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks
Natisha Hiedeman scores 18, Napheesa Collier adds 17 and the Lynx beat the Sparks 91-82

nbc_golf_charleyhullsegment_250710.jpg
Hull feeling better after collapses, WD at Evian
nbc_golf_scottiesegment_250710.jpg
How Scheffler's game translates to links golf
nbc_golf_rorysegment_250710.jpg
Rory heats up late in Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Friday schedule at Sonoma

  
Published July 11, 2025 06:00 AM

Sonoma Raceway will open its 2025 NASCAR race weekend with the ARCA West and Xfinity series turning laps on the 1.99-mile road course.

ARCA West will begin at 1:40 p.m. ET with an 80-minute practice leading into qualifying for a 64-lap race that will start at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Xfinity Series will begin a 50-minute practice at 4 p.m ET ahead of qualifying for Saturday’s race. Despite moving up to the Cup Series this year, Shane van Gisbergen will be in the Xfinity field to defend his Sonoma win last year.

Xfinity Series regular Sam Mayer is the defending winner of the ARCA West race but won’t be in the field Friday.

Sonoma Friday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, July 11

Garage open

  • 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. — ARCA West Series
  • 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 5:30 - 10:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 1:40 - 3 p.m. — ARCA West practice
  • 3:10 - 3:30 p.m. — ARCA West qualifying
  • 4 - 4:50 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)
  • 5:05 - 6 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)
  • 6:30 p.m. — ARCA West race (64 laps, 127.36 miles; Flo Racing, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 81 degrees and winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 85 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race.