NASCAR Friday schedule at Sonoma

Sonoma Raceway will open its 2025 NASCAR race weekend with the ARCA West and Xfinity series turning laps on the 1.99-mile road course.

ARCA West will begin at 1:40 p.m. ET with an 80-minute practice leading into qualifying for a 64-lap race that will start at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Xfinity Series will begin a 50-minute practice at 4 p.m ET ahead of qualifying for Saturday’s race. Despite moving up to the Cup Series this year, Shane van Gisbergen will be in the Xfinity field to defend his Sonoma win last year.

Xfinity Series regular Sam Mayer is the defending winner of the ARCA West race but won’t be in the field Friday.

Sonoma Friday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, July 11

Garage open



10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. — ARCA West Series

11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

5:30 - 10:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



1:40 - 3 p.m. — ARCA West practice

3:10 - 3:30 p.m. — ARCA West qualifying

4 - 4:50 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

5:05 - 6 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

6:30 p.m. — ARCA West race (64 laps, 127.36 miles; Flo Racing, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 81 degrees and winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 85 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race.

