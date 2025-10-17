NASCAR Friday schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway will open for business with qualifying and racing for the Craftsman Truck Series.

The garages also be open for technical inspections for the Cup and Xfinity series, which will be on track Saturday.

Truck qualifying will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET at Talladega, setting the starting lineup for an 85-lap race that will begin at 4 p.m.

Talladega has potential to dramatically shake up points in Cup, Xfinity, Truck playoffs Chase Elliott enters Sunday’s Cup race below the cutline, but he is one of two current playoff drivers who has won in the last nine races at Talladega.

This will mark the 20th race at Talladega for the Truck Series, which began racing at the superspeedway in 2006.

Grant Enfinger won last year. He is joined by Layne Riggs, Ty Majeski and Kaden Honeycutt below the cutline with two races remaining. Only four points separate those four drivers from Rajah Caruth, the first driver above the cutline along with Tyler Ankrum and Daniel Hemric.

Corey Heim has locked into the Championship 4 with his victory at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Talladega Superspeedway Friday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, Oct. 17

Garage open



1 - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

11 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. — Truck Series

Track activity



12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)

4 p.m. — Truck race (85 laps, 226.1 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 20, Stage 2 at Lap 40; Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Sunny with a high of 85 degrees and a 4% chance of rain with winds from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 84 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

