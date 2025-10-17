 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

deegan_down.jpg
Haiden Deegan adds World Supercross Championship (WSX) Australian Grand Prix to schedule
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_wnba_allstarrecapv2_250721.jpg
WNBA All-Star Game returns to Chicago in 2026 at United Center
TENNIS-WTA-JPN
Naomi Osaka is out of the Japan Open quarterfinals with a left leg injury

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_porvuta_251016.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Trail Blazers vs. Jazz
nbc_nba_pg_antedwardscomp_251016.jpg
Edwards racks up 25 points, 5 assists vs. Bulls
Bulls_Twolves_raw.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Timberwolves vs. Bulls

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

deegan_down.jpg
Haiden Deegan adds World Supercross Championship (WSX) Australian Grand Prix to schedule
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_wnba_allstarrecapv2_250721.jpg
WNBA All-Star Game returns to Chicago in 2026 at United Center
TENNIS-WTA-JPN
Naomi Osaka is out of the Japan Open quarterfinals with a left leg injury

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_porvuta_251016.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Trail Blazers vs. Jazz
nbc_nba_pg_antedwardscomp_251016.jpg
Edwards racks up 25 points, 5 assists vs. Bulls
Bulls_Twolves_raw.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Timberwolves vs. Bulls

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR Friday schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

  
Published October 17, 2025 06:00 AM

Talladega Superspeedway will open for business with qualifying and racing for the Craftsman Truck Series.

The garages also be open for technical inspections for the Cup and Xfinity series, which will be on track Saturday.

Truck qualifying will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET at Talladega, setting the starting lineup for an 85-lap race that will begin at 4 p.m.

AUTO: APR 27 NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500
Talladega has potential to dramatically shake up points in Cup, Xfinity, Truck playoffs
Chase Elliott enters Sunday’s Cup race below the cutline, but he is one of two current playoff drivers who has won in the last nine races at Talladega.

This will mark the 20th race at Talladega for the Truck Series, which began racing at the superspeedway in 2006.

Grant Enfinger won last year. He is joined by Layne Riggs, Ty Majeski and Kaden Honeycutt below the cutline with two races remaining. Only four points separate those four drivers from Rajah Caruth, the first driver above the cutline along with Tyler Ankrum and Daniel Hemric.

Corey Heim has locked into the Championship 4 with his victory at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Talladega Superspeedway Friday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, Oct. 17

Garage open

  • 1 - 7 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 11 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. — Truck Series

Track activity

  • 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)
  • 4 p.m. — Truck race (85 laps, 226.1 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 20, Stage 2 at Lap 40; Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Sunny with a high of 85 degrees and a 4% chance of rain with winds from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 84 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.