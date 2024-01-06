NASCAR milestones in reach for Xfinity drivers in 2024

The Xfinity Series season begins with the Feb. 17 race at Daytona International Speedway. For numerous drivers, this is the next step on the way to important milestones.

Here is a look at the Xfinity drivers who can hit milestones this season, a list that includes one driver who could make series history.

Anthony Alfredo

Alfredo returns to Our Motorsports for the full Xfinity season. He will hit 100 career starts at Iowa in June.

Justin Allgaier

Allgaier enters the season with 23 Xfinity wins. He needs one win to tie Dale Earnhardt Jr. for 10th place on the all-time Xfinity wins list. Two wins would move Allgaier past the Hall of Famer.

Allgaier has 262 career top-10 finishes in Xfinity. If he adds five more to his total, he will pass Kyle Busch (266) for the most in series history.

Allgaier needs to lead 624 laps next season to reach 6,000 laps led in his Xfinity career. This would move him into fourth place on the all-time Xfinity laps led list. He would pass Brad Keselowski (5,402), Tommy Ellis (5,438) and Carl Edwards (5,985).

AJ Allmendinger

Allmendinger won five races in each of his last two full Xfinity seasons. If he matches that mark, he will reach 22 wins in his Xfinity career. This would move him into a tie for 13th-most all-time.

Allmendinger would pass Denny Hamlin (18), Greg Biffle (20), Harry Gant (21) and Dale Earnhardt (21) with five wins.

Allmendinger returns to Xfinity with 98 career starts. He will hit 100 at Atlanta in February.

Jeb Burton

Burton returns to Jordan Anderson Racing and starts the season with 142 career starts. He will hit 150 at Texas in April.

Burton needs 13 top-10 finishes to reach 50 in his career.

Jeremy Clements

Clements enters the season with 464 starts, the most among active Xfinity drivers. If he starts all 33 races, he will reach 497 career starts. This will put him into a tie with Mike Wallace for the fourth-most all-time in Xfinity.

Clements needs 13 top-10 finishes to reach 50 in his career.

Sheldon Creed

Creed joins Joe Gibbs Racing after two seasons with Richard Childress Racing. He will make his 100th Xfinity start at Las Vegas in October.

Creed needs to lead 655 laps to reach 1,000 laps led in his Xfinity career.

He needs 21 top-10 finishes to reach 50 in his career.

Cole Custer

Custer needs to lead 715 laps to reach 3,000 laps led in his Xfinity career. He would become the 22nd Xfinity driver to reach this mark.

Custer enters the season with 143 Xfinity starts. He will hit 150 at Martinsville in April.

He has 55 career top-five finishes. He needs eight to tie Jimmy Hensley for 29th on the all-time list. Custer would also pass Kyle Larson (56), Mike McLaughlin (58), Michael Waltrip (59), Randy LaJoie (62), Noah Gragson (62) and Austin Cindric (62).

He has 96 top-10 finishes. He needs four to reach 100 in his career.

Ryan Ellis

Ellis takes on his first full Xfinity season in 2024. He will make his 100th start at Atlanta in February.

Riley Herbst

Herbst enters the season with 142 Xfinity starts. He will hit 150 at Texas in April as he continues to race full-time for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Austin Hill

Hill returns to Richard Childress Racing after signing a multi-year extension. He will make his 100th Xfinity start at Pocono in July.

Hill needs to lead 325 laps to reach 1,000 laps led in his Xfinity career.

He needs one top-10 finish to reach 50 in his Xfinity career.

Brandon Jones

Jones will enter the season with 269 career starts. He will hit 300 during the October playoff race at Homestead.

Jones needs 11 top-five finishes to reach 50 in his Xfinity career. This would take him from 56th on the all-time list to 41st.

He needs to lead 124 laps to reach 1,000 laps led in his career.

Parker Kligerman

Kligerman returns to Xfinity this season after making 89 previous starts. He will hit 100 at Darlington in May.

Kligerman needs 12 top-10 finishes to reach 50 in his career.

Sam Mayer

Mayer returns to JR Motorsports after reaching the Championship 4 for the first time last season. He will reach 100 career starts at Loudon in June.

Mayer needs six top-10 finishes to reach 50 in his career.

Brennan Poole

Poole joins Alpha Prime Racing as a full-time driver. He enters the season with 124 Xfinity starts. He will hit 150 at Bristol in September.

Poole needs 13 top-10 finishes to reach 50 in his Xfinity career.

Ryan Sieg

Sieg will enter the season with 334 career starts. He will hit 350 with the June race at Loudon.

Josh Williams

Williams joins Kaulig Racing this season after making 186 starts with DGM Racing and BJ McLeod Motorsports. He will hit 200 career starts at Sonoma in June.



