NASCAR moves up start time for Sunday’s Cup race at New Hampshire

  
Published June 22, 2024 02:28 PM

Sunday’s Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway has been moved up about 30 minutes due to the forecast, NASCAR has announced.

The green flag is now scheduled to wave at 2:06 p.m. ET Sunday.

USA Network will broadcast the race.

NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
New Hampshire NASCAR Cup starting lineup: Chase Elliott to start on pole
Rain canceled qualifying at New Hampshire and the lineup was set by the qualifying metric.

The Weather Underground forecast calls for a high of 86 degrees and a 53% chance of scattered thunderstorms. The chance of rain increases at 4 p.m. ET.

Cup qualifying was canceled Saturday due to rain. Cup teams got less than five minutes of practice Saturday before rain returned. Chase Elliott will start on the pole for Sunday’s race.