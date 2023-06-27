NASCAR penalizes Sheldon Creed for wrecking competitor at Nashville

NASCAR penalized Xfinity Series driver Sheldon Creed 25 points and $25,000 for wrecking Sammy Smith during last weekend’s race at Nashville Superspeedway.

NASCAR stated: “Following Saturday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway, NASCAR reviewed radio communications from the No. 2 team (of Creed). In NASCAR’s determination, that communication clearly resulted in the No. 2 car wrecking the No. 18 car (Smith) on lap 69, causing the seventh caution of the race.”

Creed and Smith were running side-by-side entering Turn 1 when Creed’s car went up the track and hit Smith’s car in the left rear. Smith’s car hit the wall. Creed’s car spun and was hit by Brandon Jones’ car. Smith could not continued and finished 34th. Creed finished 17th, earning 20 points.

The 25-point penalty drops Creed from seventh to eighth in the season standings. Creed does not have a win this season. Seven drivers have won this season, leaving five playoff spots via points heading into Saturday’s inaugural Chicago Street Course race (5 p.m. ET, USA Network).

Creed now has 419 points. Daniel Hemric, who holds the final transfer spot has 399 points. Parker Kligerman, the first driver outside a playoff spot, has 371 points.