NASCAR penalizes Sheldon Creed for wrecking competitor at Nashville

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
ictqjttB97LxRwSLpnGEf9f4JQypB8HDZdUYqoTd2pA_javonte.jpg
Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook
nbcs_edge_rfs_dalvincook_230629.jpg
Cook to Miami would ‘spoil’ backfield for fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
ictqjttB97LxRwSLpnGEf9f4JQypB8HDZdUYqoTd2pA_javonte.jpg
Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook
nbcs_edge_rfs_dalvincook_230629.jpg
Cook to Miami would ‘spoil’ backfield for fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR penalizes Sheldon Creed for wrecking competitor at Nashville

  
Published June 27, 2023 05:48 PM
NASCAR to take on new Chicago Street Course
June 26, 2023 01:26 PM
For the first time ever, NASCAR is set to race on a street course, so Nate Ryan and Dale Jarrett preview what to expect at the Grant Park 220 on the Chicago Street Course.

NASCAR penalized Xfinity Series driver Sheldon Creed 25 points and $25,000 for wrecking Sammy Smith during last weekend’s race at Nashville Superspeedway.

NASCAR stated: “Following Saturday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway, NASCAR reviewed radio communications from the No. 2 team (of Creed). In NASCAR’s determination, that communication clearly resulted in the No. 2 car wrecking the No. 18 car (Smith) on lap 69, causing the seventh caution of the race.”

Creed and Smith were running side-by-side entering Turn 1 when Creed’s car went up the track and hit Smith’s car in the left rear. Smith’s car hit the wall. Creed’s car spun and was hit by Brandon Jones’ car. Smith could not continued and finished 34th. Creed finished 17th, earning 20 points.

The 25-point penalty drops Creed from seventh to eighth in the season standings. Creed does not have a win this season. Seven drivers have won this season, leaving five playoff spots via points heading into Saturday’s inaugural Chicago Street Course race (5 p.m. ET, USA Network).

Creed now has 419 points. Daniel Hemric, who holds the final transfer spot has 399 points. Parker Kligerman, the first driver outside a playoff spot, has 371 points.

Xfinity Series' chaotic race in Nashville
The Motormouths crew takes a look at the Xfinity race at Nashville Superspeedway and what caused so many cautions to begin that tumultuous race.