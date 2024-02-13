NASCAR reveals Rookie of the Year contenders in Cup, Xfinity, Trucks
Published February 13, 2024 11:26 AM
NASCAR announced Tuesday the Rookie of the Year candidates for each of its three national series.
They are:
CUP SERIES
Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing
Zane Smith, Trackhouse Racing driver racing with Spire Motorsports
Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports
Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing/Front Row Motorsports
XFINITY SERIES
Jesse Love, Richard Childress Racing
Dawson Cram, JD Motorsports
Shane van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing
Hailie Deegan, AM Racing
Leland Honeyman, Young’s Motorsports
CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES
Layne Riggs, Front Row Motorsports
Thad Moffitt, Faction46
Conner Jones, ThorSport Racing