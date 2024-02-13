 Skip navigation
NASCAR reveals Rookie of the Year contenders in Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

  
Published February 13, 2024 11:26 AM

NASCAR announced Tuesday the Rookie of the Year candidates for each of its three national series.

They are:

CUP SERIES

Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing

Zane Smith, Trackhouse Racing driver racing with Spire Motorsports

Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing/Front Row Motorsports

XFINITY SERIES

Jesse Love, Richard Childress Racing

Dawson Cram, JD Motorsports

Shane van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing

Hailie Deegan, AM Racing

Leland Honeyman, Young’s Motorsports

CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Layne Riggs, Front Row Motorsports

Thad Moffitt, Faction46

Conner Jones, ThorSport Racing