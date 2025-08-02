NASCAR Saturday schedule at Iowa Speedway

Iowa Speedway will play host to nearly eight consecutive hours of NASCAR as the Cup and Xfinity series hit the short track Saturday.

The action at the 0.875-mile oval will begin at 11 a.m. ET with Xfinity practice, followed immediately by qualifying. Cup practice and qualifying will run from 1:30 through 3:30 p.m.

A 250-lap Xfinity race will begin shortly after 4:30 p.m. ET. Sam Mayer won last year in Newton, Iowa, and is on the 38-driver entry list (but with a new team, having moved to Haas Factory from JR Motorsports). Cup regulars Ross Chastain, Carson Hocevar (replacing Josh Williams for Kaulig Racing) and Austin Dillon (replacing suspended driver Austin Hill) also are entered in the Xfinity race.

Iowa Speedway Saturday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, Aug. 2

Garage open



9:30 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



11 - 11:50 a.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

12:05 - 1 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

1:30 - 2:30 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

2:40 - 3:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps, 218.75 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 60, Stage 2 at Lap 120; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Sunny with a few afternoon clouds. A high of 76 degrees with winds from the east to southeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 75 degrees with a 0% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.