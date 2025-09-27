 Skip navigation
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Kansas Speedway

  
Published September 27, 2025 06:00 AM

Kansas Speedway will feature roughly eight consecutive hours of NASCAR laps as the Xfinity and Cup series hit the 1.5-mile oval.

A 55-minute Xfinity practice will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET, immediately followed by qualifying at 11:35 a.m. for the 200-lap race.

The Cup Series will hold an hourlong practice at 1 p.m., immediately followed by qualifying for Sunday’s 400-mile race. Christopher Bell won the pole position for the September 2024 playoff race at Kansas.

The Xfinity Series race will start at 4:10 p.m. ET. Aric Almirola, who is absent from the entry list, won last year. Brandon Jones, who won consecutive races at Kansas in 2019-20, is the track’s most recent Xfinity winner in the field.

AUTO: SEP 06 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Kansas playoff race
Kyle Larson will look to win his second consecutive race at Kansas this weekend after his dominant performance there in May.

Kansas Saturday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, Sept. 27

Garage open

  • 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 10:30 - 11:25 a.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)
  • 11:35 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)
  • 1 - 2 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 2:10 - 3 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 4 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Mainly sunny with a high of 85 degrees, winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph and a 6% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 83 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.