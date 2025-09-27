NASCAR Saturday schedule at Kansas Speedway

Kansas Speedway will feature roughly eight consecutive hours of NASCAR laps as the Xfinity and Cup series hit the 1.5-mile oval.

A 55-minute Xfinity practice will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET, immediately followed by qualifying at 11:35 a.m. for the 200-lap race.

The Cup Series will hold an hourlong practice at 1 p.m., immediately followed by qualifying for Sunday’s 400-mile race. Christopher Bell won the pole position for the September 2024 playoff race at Kansas.

The Xfinity Series race will start at 4:10 p.m. ET. Aric Almirola, who is absent from the entry list, won last year. Brandon Jones, who won consecutive races at Kansas in 2019-20, is the track’s most recent Xfinity winner in the field.

Kansas Saturday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, Sept. 27

Garage open



7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. — Cup Series

9 a.m. - 11 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity



10:30 - 11:25 a.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

11:35 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

1 - 2 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

2:10 - 3 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Mainly sunny with a high of 85 degrees, winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph and a 6% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 83 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.