NASCAR Saturday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

  
Published March 29, 2025 06:00 AM

Martinsville Speedway will play host to several hours of Xfinity and Cup series action Saturday afternoon on the short track.

NASCAR’s premier series will hit the 0.526-mile oval at 2:05 p.m ET for a 55-minute session that will be followed immediately by qualifying for Sunday’s 400-lap race.

The Xfinity Series will hold a 250-lap race starting shortly after 5 p.m. ET at Martinsville.

Aric Almirola has won the past two Xfinity races at the track. He will try for three consecutive victories at Martinsville, racing in the No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Martinsville Speedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, March 29

Garage open

  • 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 12:30 - 9:15 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 2:05 - 3 p.m. — Cup practice (Prime, MRN)
  • 3:10 - 4 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, MRN)
  • 5 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps, 131.5 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 60, Stage 2 at Lap 120; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Cloudy with a high of 79 degrees and winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 77 degrees with a 2% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.