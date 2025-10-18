NASCAR Saturday schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway will feature roughly six hours of qualifying and racing Saturday with the Cup and Xfinity series.

Xfinity drivers will begin qualifying at 11:30 a.m. ET for their 94-lap race at 4 p.m. Austin Hill, who has been eliminated from the playoffs, is the most recent Xfinity winner at Talladega. Sammy Smith won there last October.

Cup Series qualifying will begin at 1:30 p.m. to set the field for Sunday’s 500-miler that Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won a year ago. Austin Cindric won at Talladega in April to qualify for the playoffs (the Team Penske driver was eliminated after the Round of 12).

Talladega has potential to dramatically shake up points in Cup, Xfinity, Truck playoffs Chase Elliott enters Sunday’s Cup race below the cutline, but he is one of two current playoff drivers who has won in the last nine races at Talladega.

Talladega Superspeedway Saturday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, Oct. 18

Garage open

1 - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

1:30 - 3 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4 p.m. — Xfinity race (94 laps, 250.04 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 25, Stage 2 at Lap 50; Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 86 degrees and a 5% chance of rain with winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 84 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.