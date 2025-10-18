 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Championship Series - Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 4
Shohei Ohtani hits 3 homers, dominates on mound in Dodgers’ clinching 5-1 NLCS win over Brewers
World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) 2024 - Day 3
Regan Smith breaks American record to open Westmont World Cup
Norm Benning truck Talladega.jpg
Norm Benning escapes fiery incident at Talladega and looks forward to next race

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_sacvlal_251017.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Kings vs. Lakers
nbc_nba_pg_lacvsgsw_251017.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Clippers vs. Warriors
nbc_nba_pg_miavmem_251017.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Grizzlies vs. Heat

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

  
Published October 18, 2025 05:00 AM

Talladega Superspeedway will feature roughly six hours of qualifying and racing Saturday with the Cup and Xfinity series.

Xfinity drivers will begin qualifying at 11:30 a.m. ET for their 94-lap race at 4 p.m. Austin Hill, who has been eliminated from the playoffs, is the most recent Xfinity winner at Talladega. Sammy Smith won there last October.

Cup Series qualifying will begin at 1:30 p.m. to set the field for Sunday’s 500-miler that Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won a year ago. Austin Cindric won at Talladega in April to qualify for the playoffs (the Team Penske driver was eliminated after the Round of 12).

Talladega Superspeedway Saturday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, Oct. 18

Garage open

  • 1 - 7 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)
  • 1:30 - 3 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 4 p.m. — Xfinity race (94 laps, 250.04 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 25, Stage 2 at Lap 50; Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 86 degrees and a 5% chance of rain with winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 84 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.