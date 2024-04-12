NASCAR Truck, Xfinity Friday schedule at Texas

Two of the national NASCAR series are on track Friday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway.

Craftsman Truck Series teams will practice, qualify and race at the 1.5-mile track. Xfinity teams will practice and qualify ahead of Saturday’s race.

Carson Hocevar won last season’s Truck race at Texas after last-lap contact with Nick Sanchez. Hocevar will not be in the lineup to defend his win but there will be multiple drivers seeking another Texas win.

Five-time Texas winner Johnny Sauter returns to the series as he joins Niece Motorsports. Five-time Texas winner Kyle Busch will return to Spire Motorsports for his third start of the season. Two-time Texas winner Matt Crafton and 2022 winner Stewart Friesen will both continue their full-time seasons while trying to return to the playoffs.

Texas Motor Speedway Friday schedule

Weather

WeatherUnderground: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 79 degrees. A high of 73 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Friday, April 12

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

1 - 8 p.m. — Xfinity Series

2:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity