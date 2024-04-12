 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gold Medal Game - 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
2024 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results
NASCAR Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250
Friday 5: Dale Earnhardt Jr. says what he would do ‘in a perfect world’ with his team
Switzerland v United States: Group A - 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship
U.S. women’s hockey team rolls into world championship semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btebarcelona_240411.jpg
Target Barcelona for Champions League Final value
nbc_bte_nfldraft_240411.jpg
How to bet top three picks of 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_bte_odunze_240411.jpg
2024 NFL Draft props: Odunze, Thomas Jr.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gold Medal Game - 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
2024 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results
NASCAR Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250
Friday 5: Dale Earnhardt Jr. says what he would do ‘in a perfect world’ with his team
Switzerland v United States: Group A - 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship
U.S. women’s hockey team rolls into world championship semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btebarcelona_240411.jpg
Target Barcelona for Champions League Final value
nbc_bte_nfldraft_240411.jpg
How to bet top three picks of 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_bte_odunze_240411.jpg
2024 NFL Draft props: Odunze, Thomas Jr.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR Truck, Xfinity Friday schedule at Texas

  
Published April 12, 2024 07:00 AM

Two of the national NASCAR series are on track Friday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway.

Craftsman Truck Series teams will practice, qualify and race at the 1.5-mile track. Xfinity teams will practice and qualify ahead of Saturday’s race.

Carson Hocevar won last season’s Truck race at Texas after last-lap contact with Nick Sanchez. Hocevar will not be in the lineup to defend his win but there will be multiple drivers seeking another Texas win.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship
The secret behind driver, crew chief success in NASCAR
Cup drivers explain what they want from a NASCAR crew chief.

Five-time Texas winner Johnny Sauter returns to the series as he joins Niece Motorsports. Five-time Texas winner Kyle Busch will return to Spire Motorsports for his third start of the season. Two-time Texas winner Matt Crafton and 2022 winner Stewart Friesen will both continue their full-time seasons while trying to return to the playoffs.

Texas Motor Speedway Friday schedule

Weather

WeatherUnderground: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 79 degrees. A high of 73 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Friday, April 12

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
  • 1 - 8 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 2:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
2024 NASCAR Cup championship goes to William Byron ... maybe
William Byron can join an esteemed list by winning the championship.

Track activity

  • 4:05 – 4:25 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)
  • 4:35 - 5:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 6:05 – 6:25 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)
  • 6:35 - 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 8:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (167 laps, 250.5 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)