NASCAR weekend schedule for Daytona, Milwaukee Mile
All three national NASCAR series will be in action this weekend at two different tracks. The Cup and Xfinity Series teams will take on Daytona. The Craftsman Truck Series teams will return to Milwaukee Mile Speedway for the first time since 2009.
The ARCA Menards Series also races at Milwaukee.
Daytona International Speedway Weekend Schedule
Weekend weather
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. High of 86 degrees.
Friday: Sunny skies. High of 86 degrees and a 1% chance of precipitation at the start of Xfinity qualifying. High of 83 degrees and a 3% chance of precipitation at the start of the Xfinity race.
Saturday: Clear skies. High of 83 degrees and a 3% chance of precipitation at the start of the Cup Series race.
Thursday, Aug. 24
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 12 – 6 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Friday, Aug. 25
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 12 p.m. — Xfinity Series
- 12 - 7 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 3 – 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App, USA Network at 4 p.m.)
- 5:05 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network)
- 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (100 laps, 250 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday, Aug. 26
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 4 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 7 p.m. — Cup race (160 laps, 400 miles; NBC and Peacock, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Milwaukee Weekend Schedule
Weekend weather
Saturday: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. High of 72 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of Truck Series practice.
Sunday: Sunny skies with a high of 70 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race. High of 70 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.
Saturday, Aug. 26
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series
- 12 - 8 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
Track activity
- 2 – 2:50 p.m. — Truck Series practice (no TV)
- 3 – 3:45 p.m. — ARCA practice (no TV)
- 4 - 4:20 p.m. — ARCA qualifying (no TV)
Sunday, Aug. 27
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 8:30 a.m. — Truck Series
- 9 a.m. — ARCA
Track activity
- 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS2)
- 1 p.m. — ARCA race (150 laps, 152.25 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)
- 4 p.m. — Truck Series race (175 laps, 177.625 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)