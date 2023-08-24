NASCAR weekend schedule for Daytona, Milwaukee Mile

All three national NASCAR series will be in action this weekend at two different tracks. The Cup and Xfinity Series teams will take on Daytona. The Craftsman Truck Series teams will return to Milwaukee Mile Speedway for the first time since 2009.

The ARCA Menards Series also races at Milwaukee.

Daytona International Speedway Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. High of 86 degrees.

Friday: Sunny skies. High of 86 degrees and a 1% chance of precipitation at the start of Xfinity qualifying. High of 83 degrees and a 3% chance of precipitation at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday: Clear skies. High of 83 degrees and a 3% chance of precipitation at the start of the Cup Series race.

Thursday, Aug. 24

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

12 – 6 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Friday, Aug. 25

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

12 p.m. — Xfinity Series

12 - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

3 – 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App, USA Network at 4 p.m.)

5:05 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (100 laps, 250 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Aug. 26

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

4 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

7 p.m. — Cup race (160 laps, 400 miles; NBC and Peacock, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Milwaukee Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. High of 72 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of Truck Series practice.

Sunday: Sunny skies with a high of 70 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race. High of 70 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Saturday, Aug. 26

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series

12 - 8 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

Track activity

2 – 2:50 p.m. — Truck Series practice (no TV)

3 – 3:45 p.m. — ARCA practice (no TV)

4 - 4:20 p.m. — ARCA qualifying (no TV)

Sunday, Aug. 27

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

8:30 a.m. — Truck Series

9 a.m. — ARCA

Track activity