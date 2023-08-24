 Skip navigation
77th Tour Of Spain 2022 - Stage 21
2023 Vuelta a Espana TV, live stream schedule
Trystan Hart
Trystan Hart wins 2023 Tennessee Knockout as Cody Webb returns to top form
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Colgate at Stanford
Notre Dame's Opponents: Riddled by the transfer portal, Stanford looks for footing under Troy Taylor

nbc_roto_ctbbautista_230823.jpg
Bautista striking out opponents at high rate
nbc_roto_ctbkikuchi_230823.jpg
Kikuchi, France stepping up in second half
nbc_mls_cinmiaehl_230823.jpg
HLs: Inter Miami beat FC Cincinnati (En Espanol)

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
77th Tour Of Spain 2022 - Stage 21
2023 Vuelta a Espana TV, live stream schedule
Trystan Hart
Trystan Hart wins 2023 Tennessee Knockout as Cody Webb returns to top form
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Colgate at Stanford
Notre Dame's Opponents: Riddled by the transfer portal, Stanford looks for footing under Troy Taylor

nbc_roto_ctbbautista_230823.jpg
Bautista striking out opponents at high rate
nbc_roto_ctbkikuchi_230823.jpg
Kikuchi, France stepping up in second half
nbc_mls_cinmiaehl_230823.jpg
HLs: Inter Miami beat FC Cincinnati (En Espanol)

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR weekend schedule for Daytona, Milwaukee Mile

  
Published August 24, 2023 07:00 AM

All three national NASCAR series will be in action this weekend at two different tracks. The Cup and Xfinity Series teams will take on Daytona. The Craftsman Truck Series teams will return to Milwaukee Mile Speedway for the first time since 2009.

The ARCA Menards Series also races at Milwaukee.

Daytona International Speedway Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. High of 86 degrees.

Friday: Sunny skies. High of 86 degrees and a 1% chance of precipitation at the start of Xfinity qualifying. High of 83 degrees and a 3% chance of precipitation at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday: Clear skies. High of 83 degrees and a 3% chance of precipitation at the start of the Cup Series race.

Thursday, Aug. 24

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 12 – 6 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Friday, Aug. 25

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 12 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 12 - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 – 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App, USA Network at 4 p.m.)
  • 5:05 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (100 laps, 250 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Aug. 26

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 4 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 7 p.m. — Cup race (160 laps, 400 miles; NBC and Peacock, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Milwaukee Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. High of 72 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of Truck Series practice.

Sunday: Sunny skies with a high of 70 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race. High of 70 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Saturday, Aug. 26

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series
  • 12 - 8 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

Track activity

  • 2 – 2:50 p.m. — Truck Series practice (no TV)
  • 3 – 3:45 p.m. — ARCA practice (no TV)
  • 4 - 4:20 p.m. — ARCA qualifying (no TV)

Sunday, Aug. 27

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m. — Truck Series
  • 9 a.m. — ARCA

Track activity

  • 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS2)
  • 1 p.m. — ARCA race (150 laps, 152.25 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)
  • 4 p.m. — Truck Series race (175 laps, 177.625 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)