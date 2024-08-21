 Skip navigation
NBC Sports to show every green flag lap of Cup races at Daytona, Talladega, Atlanta

  
Published August 21, 2024 09:51 AM

NASCAR fans will see all the action at upcoming Cup races at Daytona, Talladega and Atlanta with NBC Sports going “NASCAR Nonstop” at those tracks, providing live coverage of every green flag lap.

Beginning with Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona on NBC – and continuing with the Quaker State 400 available at Walmart at Atlanta (Sept. 8 on USA Network) and the YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Oct. 6 on NBC) – NBC Sports will only utilize side-by-side breaks during green flag action, delivering live coverage of every green flag lap.

“We always strive to deliver the best broadcast for the NASCAR viewers at home,” said Jeff Behnke, NBC Sports’ vice president of motorsports production. “NBC Sports’ ‘NASCAR Nonstop’ gives the fans what they want for these pivotal races at Daytona, Atlanta and Talladega – live coverage of every green flag lap of superspeedway racing.”

NBC Sports’ ‘NASCAR Nonstop’ superspeedway coverage is just the latest example of production enhancements around its NASCAR coverage. That include the critically-acclaimed “Radio Style” broadcasts at select tracks such as Watkins Glen and the Chicago Street Race, as well as this year’s debut of Stage Two embeds with drivers and race teams, which highlight the teamwork and contributions required at every level for a successful day at the track.

NBC Sports’ coverage from Daytona International Speedway begins at 3 p.m. ET Friday on USA Network with Xfinity Series qualifying, leading into Cup Series qualifying at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network and the Xfinity Series race at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Saturday’s coverage at Daytona begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Countdown to Green.