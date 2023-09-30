Nick Sanchez, Matt Crafton involved in altercation after Talladega Truck race

TALLADEGA, Ala. — NASCAR is investigating an altercation between Matt Crafton and Nick Sanchez after Saturday’s Craftsman Truck Series race at Talladega that left Sanchez bloodied.

Sanchez went to the infield care center after the incident. He talked to reporters after exiting the care center.

“I was walking back to the hauler, tap on my back, got punched in the face,” Sanchez told reporters. “Cheap shot, but it is what it is, I guess. I’m all for fighting, but no cheap shots. I got a cheap shot. Never really had a chance to get him back.”

Contact with Sanchez led to Crafton wrecking on Lap 93 and collecting eight other trucks. Crafton eventually stopped his damaged truck in Sanchez’s pits and exited the vehicle.

Sanchez holds the final transfer spot to the championship race at Phoenix with one race left in the Round of (Oct. 21 at Homestead).

Crafton was eliminated in the first round.