Parker Kligerman returning to Big Machine Racing in 2024

Parker Kligerman will return to Big Machine Racing for the 2024 Xfinity Series season.

The team announced the news Thursday ahead of the race weekend at Daytona and confirmed that Kligerman will be back in the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro. He will run his second full-time season with the team.

“Parker Kligerman has done a fantastic job for us this year,” said team owner Scott Borchetta in a press release. “His experience behind the wheel, and his amazing profile as an ambassador for our sport and our Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers brand, provides all the fuel we need for next year. Let’s Go! 2024 is gonna be big!”

Kligerman made his Big Machine Racing debut last season with a one-off start at Talladega Superspeedway. He finished sixth.

Kligerman has since made 23 starts in the No. 48. He has scored 12 top-10 finishes and five top fives. He finished third last weekend at Watkins Glen after NASCAR admitted it put him and two other cars in the wrong spot for the final restart.

The team has steadily made improvements throughout the year. In the past 10 races, Kligerman has eight of his top-10 finishes and three of his top fives. His worst finishes in this stretch are 11th at Nashville and 32nd at New Hampshire (crash).

Kligerman is three points below the playoff cutline with three races remaining in the regular season.

“Thank you to Scott and Sandi Borchetta for this amazing opportunity and their continued belief in me and what we’re building at Big Machine Racing,” Kligerman said. “Getting to know them, the entire Big Machine Racing team, and everyone at Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.

“Although we haven’t yet achieved our ultimate goal of winning races together, we’ve shared some unforgettable moments and continue to grow stronger each week. It’s an incredible feeling knowing we still have a chance to fight for a championship this year, and we’ll be doing just that in 2024!”

