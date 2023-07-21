 Skip navigation
Pocono Xfinity starting lineup: Josh Berry claims pole

  
Published July 21, 2023 05:19 PM

Josh Berry claimed his second career pole Friday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway.

The JR Motorsports driver will lead the field to the green flag Saturday after a qualifying lap of 167.951 mph.

MORE: Pocono Xfinity starting lineup

“We needed this so bad,” Berry told NBC Sports’ Kim Coon. “We’ve been working so hard trying to get better. Really, really tough couple of weeks for us, but these guys, many, they’ve dug deep the last few weeks and brought me a good car today. ... Just really excited for (Saturday’s race).”

Berry will be joined on the front row by Daniel Hemric, who earned the second starting spot with a lap of 167.128 mph.

They were followed by Sheldon Creed (167.004 mph), Connor Mosack (166.982) and John Hunter Nemechek (166.834).

Chase Elliott (165.789) qualified 13th. Daniel Suarez (164.832) will start 23rd. Ty Dillon (164.159) qualified 25th.

Failing to qualify were Dawson Cram, Timmy Hill and Stefan Parsons.