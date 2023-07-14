Saturday New Hampshire Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action with a Saturday afternoon race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

There are nine more races remaining in the playoffs and five spots are open for new winners.

Justin Allgaier is the defending New Hampshire winner for JR Motorsports. He is the only Xfinity driver with a win at New Hampshire entered in Saturday’s race. Cole Custer has three Xfinity starts at New Hampshire with three top-10 finishes and one top-five.

Joe Gibbs Racing has been the dominant team at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with 11 wins in the past 14 races. No other team has more than two wins at the track. Crew chief Jason Ratcliff has accounted for six JGR wins between Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, and David Green.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:09 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:19 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 12 p.m. ... Driver introductions begin at 2:35 p.m. ... The invocation will be given by Todd Layton, pastor at the Marlow United Methodist Church in New Hampshire, at 3:01 p.m. ... the Canadian anthem will be performed by Jennifer Bellerose at 3:02 p.m. The national anthem will be performed by Bellerose at 3:03 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (211.6 miles) on the 1.058-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. ET on Friday on USA.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. ... Coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 2:30 p.m. on USA. ... Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and can be heard on goprn.com. ... SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Mostly cloudy with a high of 83 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the race. Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast starting at 4 p.m. ET.

LAST TIME: Justin Allgaier led 47 of 200 laps to win a race slowed by nine cautions. He delivered JR Motorsports its first New Hampshire win. Thirteen cars failed to finish, including 10 due to accident. Trevor Bayne finished second. Landon Cassill and Noah Gragson were disqualified after post-race inspection after they finished third and fourth, respectively.