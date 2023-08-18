Saturday Watkins Glen Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Watkins Glen International with a Saturday afternoon race on USA Network.

There are four races remaining before the playoffs and four spots are open for new winners.

Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the Xfinity race at Watkins Glen. He will not be in the lineup. Ty Gibbs and Kyle Busch are the only previous winners entered.

The three manufacturers have each won in the last three Xfinity trips to Watkins Glen. Austin Cindric won for Ford in 2019, Gibbs won for Toyota in 2021 and Larson won for Chevrolet last season.

NBC Sports will provide “radio style” coverage with different voices doing play-by-play at different parts of the track.

Lead announcer Rick Allen and analyst Steve Letarte will be in the booth. MRN’s Mike Bagley will be by the esses. Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be by the carousel and the inner loop. Jeff Burton will be by Turn 6.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Shriners Children’s Patient Ambassadors Ruger and Wyatt Spencer at 3:39 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:50 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 9 a.m. ... Driver introductions begin at 3 p.m. ... The invocation will be given by Rev. David Fife at 3:31 p.m. ... the Canadian national anthem will be performed by Anna Herrdt at 3:32 p.m. … the national anthem will be performed by Herrdt at 3:33 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 82 laps (200.9 miles) on the 2.450-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 40.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. Coverage is on the NBC Sports app.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. ... Coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 3 p.m. on USA. … Streaming is available through the NBC Sports app. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 3 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will also carry race coverage at 3:30 p.m.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 72 degrees and a 0% chance of precipitation at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: William Byron started from the pole in the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. He led 35 laps and won stage 2. Ty Gibbs spun in the bus stop on Lap 78 and collected Byron while battling for the lead. Kyle Larson took the lead in the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, and he went on to win ahead of AJ Allmendinger and Sammy Smith. Eight of the cars failed to finish the race.



