Several NASCAR Cup teams announce new sponsor deals

Several NASCAR Cup teams have announced sponsor deals this week, including 23XI Racing, Trackhouse Racing, Rick Ware Racing and Front Row Motorsports.

Rick Ware Racing is the latest team with sponsorship news, signing Arby’s for a 12-race primary sponsor deal that begins this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Cody Ware’s No. 51 car. The deal also includes two races with Rick Ware Racing’s Top Fuel dragster piloted by Clay Millican in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

Also announced this week:

23XI Racing has renewed its partnership with Xfinity. The company will be featured on the cars of Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace, beginning this weekend at Atlanta on Reddick’s No. 45. The deal also includes sponsorship of the Xfinity Speed Center, the room at Airspeed where 23XI Racing engineers can analyze data from the track and communicate with the team members at the track.

Tyler Reddick’s car for Atlanta (Photo: Dustin Long)

Front Row Motorsports will partner with Aaron’s in a multi-race deal to be on the cars of Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith this season. Aaron’s will be on Gilliland’s car this weekend at Atlanta. Aaron’s will be on Smith’s car for seven races: Phoenix (March 9), Homestead (March 23), Bristol (April 13), Atlanta (June 28), Indianapolis (July 27), Daytona (Aug. 23) and Phoenix (Nov. 2).

Trackhouse Racing has extended its partnership with Kubota through the 2027 Cup season. Kubota will sponsor Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Cup car in six races: Phoenix (March 9), Las Vegas (March 16), Homestead (March 23), Sonoma (July 13), New Hampshire (Sept. 21) and Kansas (Sept. 28). Kubota will be the primary sponsor on Daniel Suarez’s car at Texas (May 4). Kubota also will be the primary sponsor on the JR Motorsports Xfinity car driven by Trackhouse Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen at Watkins Glen (Aug. 9).

Trackhouse Racing

Haas Factory Team will partner with Caymus Vineyards. The vineyard’s Bonanza Cabernet will be featured on Cole Custer’s car at Circuit of the Americas (March 2) and Las Vegas (Oct. 12).

Rick Ware Racing’s No. 01 of Corey LaJoie will have AirMedCare Network on its car this weekend at Atlanta.

