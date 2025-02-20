 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers
Fantasy Basketball Top 200 for 2024-25: Rotoworld’s rest of season rankings
Justin Turner
Cubs finalize $6M deal with Justin Turner; Alexander Canario designated for assignment

Top Clips

nbc_rwfs_buccselite_250220.jpg
Bucs have ‘potential’ to become an elite team
nbc_rwfs_rodgerstrade_250220.jpg
Rodgers trade to Rams would be ‘huge disaster’
nbc_dls_nbaratings_250220.jpg
TV ratings ‘don’t matter’ to business behind NBA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers
Fantasy Basketball Top 200 for 2024-25: Rotoworld’s rest of season rankings
Justin Turner
Cubs finalize $6M deal with Justin Turner; Alexander Canario designated for assignment

Top Clips

nbc_rwfs_buccselite_250220.jpg
Bucs have ‘potential’ to become an elite team
nbc_rwfs_rodgerstrade_250220.jpg
Rodgers trade to Rams would be ‘huge disaster’
nbc_dls_nbaratings_250220.jpg
TV ratings ‘don’t matter’ to business behind NBA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Several NASCAR Cup teams announce new sponsor deals

  
Published February 20, 2025 04:47 PM

Several NASCAR Cup teams have announced sponsor deals this week, including 23XI Racing, Trackhouse Racing, Rick Ware Racing and Front Row Motorsports.

Rick Ware Racing is the latest team with sponsorship news, signing Arby’s for a 12-race primary sponsor deal that begins this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Cody Ware’s No. 51 car. The deal also includes two races with Rick Ware Racing’s Top Fuel dragster piloted by Clay Millican in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

Also announced this week:

23XI Racing has renewed its partnership with Xfinity. The company will be featured on the cars of Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace, beginning this weekend at Atlanta on Reddick’s No. 45. The deal also includes sponsorship of the Xfinity Speed Center, the room at Airspeed where 23XI Racing engineers can analyze data from the track and communicate with the team members at the track.

Tyler Reddick Atlanta car.jpg

Tyler Reddick’s car for Atlanta (Photo: Dustin Long)

Front Row Motorsports will partner with Aaron’s in a multi-race deal to be on the cars of Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith this season. Aaron’s will be on Gilliland’s car this weekend at Atlanta. Aaron’s will be on Smith’s car for seven races: Phoenix (March 9), Homestead (March 23), Bristol (April 13), Atlanta (June 28), Indianapolis (July 27), Daytona (Aug. 23) and Phoenix (Nov. 2).

Front Row Motorsports Aaron's cars.JPG

Trackhouse Racing has extended its partnership with Kubota through the 2027 Cup season. Kubota will sponsor Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Cup car in six races: Phoenix (March 9), Las Vegas (March 16), Homestead (March 23), Sonoma (July 13), New Hampshire (Sept. 21) and Kansas (Sept. 28). Kubota will be the primary sponsor on Daniel Suarez’s car at Texas (May 4). Kubota also will be the primary sponsor on the JR Motorsports Xfinity car driven by Trackhouse Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen at Watkins Glen (Aug. 9).

Ross Chastain Kubota car.jpg

Trackhouse Racing

Haas Factory Team will partner with Caymus Vineyards. The vineyard’s Bonanza Cabernet will be featured on Cole Custer’s car at Circuit of the Americas (March 2) and Las Vegas (Oct. 12).

Rick Ware Racing’s No. 01 of Corey LaJoie will have AirMedCare Network on its car this weekend at Atlanta.