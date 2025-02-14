 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Arizona at Kansas State
No. 6 Houston at No. 13 Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250
Parker Kligerman wins Daytona Truck race
Syndication: The Tennessean
No. 1 Auburn at No. 2 Alabama Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_nas_daytonatruckhls_250214.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Daytona
nbc_golf_roryreax_250214.jpg
Rory: Must ‘play the par 5s better’ this weekend
nbc_golf_scottiedriver_250214.jpg
Scheffler must straighten driver at the Genesis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Arizona at Kansas State
No. 6 Houston at No. 13 Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250
Parker Kligerman wins Daytona Truck race
Syndication: The Tennessean
No. 1 Auburn at No. 2 Alabama Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_nas_daytonatruckhls_250214.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Daytona
nbc_golf_roryreax_250214.jpg
Rory: Must ‘play the par 5s better’ this weekend
nbc_golf_scottiedriver_250214.jpg
Scheffler must straighten driver at the Genesis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR moves up start of 67th Daytona 500 by an hour with rain in forecast

  
Published February 14, 2025 01:53 PM

With rain looming in the forecast Sunday, the start of the 67th Daytona 500 has been moved up by an hour.

Fox will begin its race broadcast at 1:30 p.m. ET with the green flag scheduled to wave at 2 p.m. ET.

The Daytona Beach weather forecast predicts a high of 81 degrees and a 21 percent chance of rain at 2 p.m.

The chance of rain will grow to 47 percent by 5 p.m. That would have put the finish of the 500-mile race (which usually takes at least three hours and 15 minutes to complete) in doubt under the original green flag time of 3:11 p.m. ET.

Daytona International Speedway said its gates and hospitality areas will open at 9 a.m. ET and parking lots at 6 a.m. ET. Pitbull still will be performing a prerace concert at 12:16 p.m.

NASCAR: Daytona 500
How to watch Sunday’s Daytona 500: Start time, TV info and weather (UPDATED)
It’s the 67th running of The Great American Race.