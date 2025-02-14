NASCAR moves up start of 67th Daytona 500 by an hour with rain in forecast

With rain looming in the forecast Sunday, the start of the 67th Daytona 500 has been moved up by an hour.

Fox will begin its race broadcast at 1:30 p.m. ET with the green flag scheduled to wave at 2 p.m. ET.

The Daytona Beach weather forecast predicts a high of 81 degrees and a 21 percent chance of rain at 2 p.m.

The chance of rain will grow to 47 percent by 5 p.m. That would have put the finish of the 500-mile race (which usually takes at least three hours and 15 minutes to complete) in doubt under the original green flag time of 3:11 p.m. ET.

Daytona International Speedway said its gates and hospitality areas will open at 9 a.m. ET and parking lots at 6 a.m. ET. Pitbull still will be performing a prerace concert at 12:16 p.m.