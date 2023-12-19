 Skip navigation
Stewart-Haas Racing revamps spotter lineup for 2024 Cup season

  
Published December 19, 2023 10:04 AM

Stewart-Haas Racing has revamped its spotter lineup ahead of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season while adding a champion to the mix.

Joe Campbell, Eddie D’Hondt, Andy Houston and Tony Raines will guide the four Stewart-Haas Racing drivers during the 2024 Cup season.

D’Hondt, who spotted for Chase Elliott and Jeff Gordon, will now work with Josh Berry and the No. 4 team. D’Hondt announced his departure from Hendrick Motorsports on Dec. 2 and closed out an era that included 26 Cup wins and a championship.

Houston, who spotted for Ryan Preece last season, will move over to the No. 10 team. He will work with Noah Gragson, who signed a multi-year contract to join SHR.

Raines will replace Houston on the No. 41 team. Raines spotted for Brett Moffitt in Xfinity last season and for Zane Smith in select Cup races.

Campbell is the lone spotter staying with the same team. He returns to guide Chase Briscoe on the No. 14 team as Briscoe strives to become more of a leader in the organization.