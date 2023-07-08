Sunday Atlanta NASCAR Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE8
Mark Cavendish crashes out of his final Tour de France; Mads Pedersen wins stage
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken
Kraken defenseman Will Borgen avoids salary arbitration with a 2-year deal
2023 NBA Draft Pick Portraits and Press Conferences
Remember: It’s only Summer League
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_cavendishcrash_230708.jpg
Cavendish abandons TDF following Stage 8 crash
oly_atm100_nationals_230707_1920x1080.jpg
Charleston ekes out men’s 100m championship win
nbc_golf_westsorenstamintvs_230707.jpg
Wie West, Sorenstam share USWO departure emotions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE8
Mark Cavendish crashes out of his final Tour de France; Mads Pedersen wins stage
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken
Kraken defenseman Will Borgen avoids salary arbitration with a 2-year deal
2023 NBA Draft Pick Portraits and Press Conferences
Remember: It’s only Summer League
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_cavendishcrash_230708.jpg
Cavendish abandons TDF following Stage 8 crash
oly_atm100_nationals_230707_1920x1080.jpg
Charleston ekes out men’s 100m championship win
nbc_golf_westsorenstamintvs_230707.jpg
Wie West, Sorenstam share USWO departure emotions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sunday Atlanta NASCAR Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

  
Published July 8, 2023 11:00 AM

After a weekend in the streets of Chicago, the NASCAR Cup Series moves on to speedway-style racing Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway on USA Network.

Eight races remain until the playoffs begin. Eleven drivers have scored wins to notch a playoff spot. Chase Elliott, who won this race a year ago, has yet to win this season.

Details for Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Richard Childress will give the command to start engines at 7:09 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:20 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 4 p.m. ... Drivers Meeting at 6:15 p.m. ... Driver introductions at 6:30 p.m. ... J.C. Worley of GO Church in Sharpsburg, Georgia, will give the invocation at 7:01 p.m. ... Chapel Hart will perform the national anthem at 7:02 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 260 laps (400.4 miles) on the 1.54-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 160.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 5:35 p.m. Saturday

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 7 p.m. ... Coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 6:30 p.m. on USA Network. Post-race show will air on Peacock. ... Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 6 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com . SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBC Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground — High of 83 degrees and a 35% chance of scattered thunderstorms at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Joey Logano passed Brad Keselowski on the last lap to win.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Friday 5: Chase Elliott not relying on past success in playoff push

Ryan: NASCAR deserves a second lap in Chicago but with some minor tune-ups

Cup drivers to watch at Atlanta

Spire Motorsports adds sponsor for Corey LaJoie, Ty Dillon

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings has a new No. 1 after Chicago