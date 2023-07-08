Sunday Atlanta NASCAR Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

After a weekend in the streets of Chicago, the NASCAR Cup Series moves on to speedway-style racing Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway on USA Network.

Eight races remain until the playoffs begin. Eleven drivers have scored wins to notch a playoff spot. Chase Elliott, who won this race a year ago, has yet to win this season.

Details for Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Richard Childress will give the command to start engines at 7:09 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:20 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 4 p.m. ... Drivers Meeting at 6:15 p.m. ... Driver introductions at 6:30 p.m. ... J.C. Worley of GO Church in Sharpsburg, Georgia, will give the invocation at 7:01 p.m. ... Chapel Hart will perform the national anthem at 7:02 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 260 laps (400.4 miles) on the 1.54-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 160.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 5:35 p.m. Saturday

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 7 p.m. ... Coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 6:30 p.m. on USA Network. Post-race show will air on Peacock. ... Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 6 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com . SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBC Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground — High of 83 degrees and a 35% chance of scattered thunderstorms at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Joey Logano passed Brad Keselowski on the last lap to win.

