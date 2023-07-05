 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, protesters, rain the story of Wimbledon
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_livefrom_navypilots_230705.jpg
Navy conducts all-women flyover at Pebble Beach
nbc_golf_aiath_nancyhenderson_230705.jpg
‘Amazing’ to see support for women’s golf
nbc_golf_aiath_hilarylunke_230705.jpg
Lunke hopeful for the future of women’s golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, protesters, rain the story of Wimbledon
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_livefrom_navypilots_230705.jpg
Navy conducts all-women flyover at Pebble Beach
nbc_golf_aiath_nancyhenderson_230705.jpg
‘Amazing’ to see support for women’s golf
nbc_golf_aiath_hilarylunke_230705.jpg
Lunke hopeful for the future of women’s golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Spire Motorsports adds sponsor for Corey LaJoie, Ty Dillon

  
Published July 5, 2023 11:43 AM

Spire Motorsports has signed Gainbridge to sponsor the cars of Corey LaJoie and Ty Dillon this season. The deal also includes sponsorship of Marco Andretti’s Craftsman Truck this weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Gainbridge will be on LaJoie’s car for this weekend’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (6:30 p.m. ET, USA Network). After Atlanta, Gainbridge will alternate primary sponsorship of LaJoie’s car and Dillon’s car for 16 of the final 18 races of the season.

Andretti will be sponsored by Group 1001, at Mid-Ohio.

“We look forward to partnering with Spire Motorsports, Corey, and Ty and adding to the robust Gainbridge motorsports sponsorship portfolio,” said Mike Nichols, Chief of Sponsorship Strategy & Activation at Group 1001.

“We are excited to watch Marco compete at Mid-Ohio this weekend in the Group 1001 paint scheme alongside Rev Racing’s Nick Sanchez, who has had a successful rookie campaign competing for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship carrying the Gainbridge colors.”

“Today is a monumental day and a pivotal moment as we welcome Gainbridge to the Spire Motorsports family,” said Spire Motorsports co-owners Jeff Dickerson and T.J. Puchyr. “This is the culmination of uncompromised dedication and hard work by many people.

“When we made the commitment to bet on NASCAR and become team owners almost five years ago, achieving a seminal moment like this was a foundational part of the plan. The mission of Spire Motorsports has always been both giving and earning respect. We undertook this journey to prove ourselves to the industry, while positioning our team to work with and represent global brands. This announcement validates that journey.

“Gainbridge values opportunity through access, integrity, and empowerment and that resonates strongly with Spire Motorsports. Partnering with Gainbridge, an organization that understands and appreciates our vision, continues to substantiate our principles. We recognize the work is still just beginning, and we’re eager to continue elevating our program to position Gainbridge as one of the most visible and influential brands on the starting grid.”