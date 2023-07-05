Spire Motorsports adds sponsor for Corey LaJoie, Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports has signed Gainbridge to sponsor the cars of Corey LaJoie and Ty Dillon this season. The deal also includes sponsorship of Marco Andretti’s Craftsman Truck this weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Gainbridge will be on LaJoie’s car for this weekend’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (6:30 p.m. ET, USA Network). After Atlanta, Gainbridge will alternate primary sponsorship of LaJoie’s car and Dillon’s car for 16 of the final 18 races of the season.

Andretti will be sponsored by Group 1001, at Mid-Ohio.

“We look forward to partnering with Spire Motorsports, Corey, and Ty and adding to the robust Gainbridge motorsports sponsorship portfolio,” said Mike Nichols, Chief of Sponsorship Strategy & Activation at Group 1001.

“We are excited to watch Marco compete at Mid-Ohio this weekend in the Group 1001 paint scheme alongside Rev Racing’s Nick Sanchez, who has had a successful rookie campaign competing for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship carrying the Gainbridge colors.”

“Today is a monumental day and a pivotal moment as we welcome Gainbridge to the Spire Motorsports family,” said Spire Motorsports co-owners Jeff Dickerson and T.J. Puchyr. “This is the culmination of uncompromised dedication and hard work by many people.

“When we made the commitment to bet on NASCAR and become team owners almost five years ago, achieving a seminal moment like this was a foundational part of the plan. The mission of Spire Motorsports has always been both giving and earning respect. We undertook this journey to prove ourselves to the industry, while positioning our team to work with and represent global brands. This announcement validates that journey.

“Gainbridge values opportunity through access, integrity, and empowerment and that resonates strongly with Spire Motorsports. Partnering with Gainbridge, an organization that understands and appreciates our vision, continues to substantiate our principles. We recognize the work is still just beginning, and we’re eager to continue elevating our program to position Gainbridge as one of the most visible and influential brands on the starting grid.”

