Sunday Chicago Street Race: Start time, TV info, weather

CHICAGO — The NASCAR Cup Series runs its first race on a street circuit Sunday. The 12-turn, 2.2-mile course winds around and through Grant Park.

Nine races remain until the playoffs begin. There have been 11 different winners, leaving five playoff spots available.

Details for Sunday’s Chicago Street Race

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 4:50 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:05 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 1:30 p.m. ... Pastor John F. Hannah, senior pastor of New Life Covenant Church, Southeast, will give the invocation at 4:42 p.m. ... Uniting Voice Chicago Choir will perform the national anthem at 4:43 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 100 laps (220 miles) on the 2.2-mile street course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 45.

STARTING LINEUP: Chicago lineup

TV/RADIO: NBC and Peacock will broadcast the race at 5 p.m. ... Post-race show will air on Peacock. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 4 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com . SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBC Sports and Peacock

FORECAST: Weather Underground -- Mostly cloudy with a high of 69 degrees and a 19% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Inaugural race

