Getting ready for NASCAR at Chicago

As NASCAR heads to Chicago this weekend to race on the city’s streets, here’s a look at some things that will be different for Saturday’s Xfinity race (5 p.m. ET on USA) and Sunday’s Cup race (5:30 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock).

Restart zone

This is one of the biggest changes for the weekend.

In an effort to keep the field from being bunched when it enters Turn 1 (a 90-degree left-hand turn), the restart zone will not be on the frontstretch.

The restart zone will be before Turn 12. That’s the final turn (a right-hand corner) before the frontstretch. The hope is that by starting the field there and then having the cars go through a 90-degree corner, they will be spread out a bit entering Turn 1.

This concept was used earlier this year at Portland for the Xfinity race. The restart zone was in the final corner. It was done there because the track’s long, wide frontstretch funnels into a tight right-hand turn. It did allow the field to spread out some before entering that corner.

Still, it did not prevent the top three cars from making contact on the final restart and going off course as they went into that first turn. That allowed Cole Custer, who was running fourth, to take the lead and go on and win at Portland.

Another change for the start of the race and restarts at Chicago is where drivers can change lanes. Typically, drivers can’t change lanes on the start or restart until they cross the start/finish line.

That won’t be the case this weekend.

NASCAR will have a white line painted across the track that corresponds to the entrance of pit road. It will be on the frontstretch just past the exit of Turn 12. Drivers can change lanes there instead of having to go further down the frontstretech before doing so.

Pit stalls

The pit stalls for each car will be 28 feet long and 16-feet-9 inches wide. That’s comparable to a pit stall found at Martinsville. There are other tracks that are smaller, so there’s room for cars and teams to operate.

Choose spot

Drivers will choose their lane for restarts in Turn 9.

Spotter locations

There will be three designated spotter locations throughout the course.

The main spotters will be near Turn 1 in the suites. That will allow them to call the fronstretch on South Columbus Drive, Turn 1 (East Balbo Drive) and up toward Turn 2. Those spotters also will be able to see the cars when they exit Turn 5 and come toward them along South Columbus Drive to Turn 6 ( a left-hand turn on to East Balbo Drive.

A second location will have spotters atop a double-decker bus outside near Turn 4. They should be able to pick the cars up from the exit of Turn 2 and down DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The third spotter location is a balcony on the ninth floor of the Symphony Center, which is located on South Michigan Avenue near Turn 11.

Spotters there should be able to see cars come around Turn 7 and go through Turns 8, 9 (where the choose spot will be) and 10 before making there right-hand turn at Turn 11 and head up East Jackson Drive toward the final corner.

Mufflers

They’re back. All Cup cars will have mufflers on them for the first time since the Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in February.

While the mufflers reduced the sound a bit — they were still loud — there was an increase of heat in the cars. There has been work done to limit the heat from the mufflers.

One thing that should help drivers is that the temperatures Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the 70s.

New face

Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen, who is from Auckland, New Zealand, will make his Cup debut this weekend. He’ll drive the Project 91 car for Trackhouse Racing and be a teammate to Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez.

As a new driver to the series, van Gisbergen was allowed to test a Cup car Monday at the Charlotte Roval to get acquainted with the vehicle. He admitted last weekend at Nashville that he has much to learn.

What’s the biggest adjustment he has to make?

“The first thing is sitting on the other side of the car is tough and then climbing through the window,” he said. “I’ve never done that before. It’s quite different, but the technical side of things is pretty similar the way the car is built. Big, heavy car, lots of horsepower, not enough tire. It’s similar to what we have.”

Alternate start/finish line

For practice and qualifying, NASCAR will have an alternate start/finish line. This is where a lap will begin and end for timing and scoring.

This is standard for road courses because it is before pit entrance and allows cars to quickly get to pit road instead of slowly going around the track for another lap and impeding other cars on fast laps.

The alternate start/finish line at Chicago will at the exit of Turn 11 on East Jackson Drive, about four light poles past the corner.

Scoring loops

There are nine scoring loops throughout the 2.2-mile course.

Pace cars

There will be three used during both the Xfinity race and Cup race. Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota each will have the chance to pace the field during each race.

The order for the official pace car will be determined by Cup qualifying results. The pole-winning manufacturer will lead the field to green to start each race.

