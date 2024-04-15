Texas win moves Chase Elliott one victory away from a record in NASCAR’s modern era
Chase Elliott’s victory this past weekend at Texas Motor Speedway moves him one win closer to a record in NASCAR’s modern era (since 1972), according to Racing Insights.
Elliott’s last 13 Cup wins have all come at different tracks. That’s one short of the modern era record shared by Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson. Both had streaks of 14 consecutive victories at different tracks.
The all-time NASCAR record is 21 consecutive wins at different tracks by Richard Petty. Twenty of those wins came in the 1967 season. The last victory in that streak was in 1968.
Hamlin’s streak began in the fall Texas race in 2010 and went through the Richmond regular-season finale in 2016.
Larson’s streak began with his win in the second Michigan race in 2017 and went through his victory at Fontana, California, in 2022.
Elliott’s streak began with his victory in the 2020 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The Cup Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend and then goes to Dover the following weekend. Elliott already has won at both of those tracks during his current streak.
The May 5 race at Kansas Speedway will be Elliott’s first chance to tie Hamlin and Larson for 14 consecutive wins at different tracks.
Here is a look at each of the victories Hamlin, Larson, Elliott and Petty scored at different consecutive tracks.
Denny Hamlin
- Texas II 2010
- Michigan I 2011
- Phoenix I 2012
- Kansas I 2012
- Bristol II 2012
- Atlanta iI 2012
- New Hampshire II 2012
- Homestead 2013
- Talladega 2014
- Martinsville I 2015
- Chicago 2015
- Daytona 2016
- Watkins Glen 2016
- Richmond II 2016
Kyle Larson
- Michigan II 2017
- Richmond II 2017
- Dover II 2019
- Las Vegas I 2021
- Charlotte 2021
- Sonoma 2021
- Nashville 2021
- Watkins Glen 2021
- Bristol II 2021
- Charlotte Roval 2021
- Texas 2021
- Kansas II 2021
- Phoenix II 2021
- Fontana 2022
Chase Elliott
- Charlotte 2020
- Daytona road course 2020
- Charlotte Roval 2020
- Martinsville II 2020
- Phoenix II 2020
- Circuit of the Americas 2021
- Road America 2021
- Dover 2022
- Nashville 2022
- Atlanta II 2022
- Pocono 2022
- Talladega 2022
- Texas 2024
Richard Petty
- Hampton, Virginia 1967
- Macon, Georgia 1967
- Maryville, Tennessee I 1967
- Rockingham I 1967
- Greenville, South Carolina 1967
- Trenton, New Jersey 1967
- Fonda, New York 1967
- Islip, New York 1967
- Bristol II 1967
- Nashville (Fairgrounds Speedway) 1967
- Winston-Salem, North Carolina 1967
- Cayce, South Carolina II 1967
- Savannah, Georgia 1967
- Darlington II 1967
- Hickory, North Carolina II 1967
- Richmond II 1967
- Beltsville, Maryland 1967
- Hillsborough, North Carolina 1967
- Martinsville II 1967
- North Wilkesboro II 1967
- Montgomery, Alabama 1968