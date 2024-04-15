 Skip navigation
Texas win moves Chase Elliott one victory away from a record in NASCAR’s modern era

  
Published April 15, 2024 03:15 PM

Chase Elliott’s victory this past weekend at Texas Motor Speedway moves him one win closer to a record in NASCAR’s modern era (since 1972), according to Racing Insights.

Elliott’s last 13 Cup wins have all come at different tracks. That’s one short of the modern era record shared by Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson. Both had streaks of 14 consecutive victories at different tracks.

NASCAR: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Who is in, who is out of NASCAR playoff standings after Texas
Two former Cup champions are outside a playoff spot a third of the way through the regular season.

The all-time NASCAR record is 21 consecutive wins at different tracks by Richard Petty. Twenty of those wins came in the 1967 season. The last victory in that streak was in 1968.

Hamlin’s streak began in the fall Texas race in 2010 and went through the Richmond regular-season finale in 2016.

Larson’s streak began with his win in the second Michigan race in 2017 and went through his victory at Fontana, California, in 2022.

Elliott’s streak began with his victory in the 2020 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

AUTO: APR 14 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Winners, losers after NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway
Chase Elliott wasn’t the only who left the track feeling good Sunday.

The Cup Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend and then goes to Dover the following weekend. Elliott already has won at both of those tracks during his current streak.

The May 5 race at Kansas Speedway will be Elliott’s first chance to tie Hamlin and Larson for 14 consecutive wins at different tracks.

Here is a look at each of the victories Hamlin, Larson, Elliott and Petty scored at different consecutive tracks.

Denny Hamlin

  1. Texas II 2010
  2. Michigan I 2011
  3. Phoenix I 2012
  4. Kansas I 2012
  5. Bristol II 2012
  6. Atlanta iI 2012
  7. New Hampshire II 2012
  8. Homestead 2013
  9. Talladega 2014
  10. Martinsville I 2015
  11. Chicago 2015
  12. Daytona 2016
  13. Watkins Glen 2016
  14. Richmond II 2016

Kyle Larson

  1. Michigan II 2017
  2. Richmond II 2017
  3. Dover II 2019
  4. Las Vegas I 2021
  5. Charlotte 2021
  6. Sonoma 2021
  7. Nashville 2021
  8. Watkins Glen 2021
  9. Bristol II 2021
  10. Charlotte Roval 2021
  11. Texas 2021
  12. Kansas II 2021
  13. Phoenix II 2021
  14. Fontana 2022

Chase Elliott

  1. Charlotte 2020
  2. Daytona road course 2020
  3. Charlotte Roval 2020
  4. Martinsville II 2020
  5. Phoenix II 2020
  6. Circuit of the Americas 2021
  7. Road America 2021
  8. Dover 2022
  9. Nashville 2022
  10. Atlanta II 2022
  11. Pocono 2022
  12. Talladega 2022
  13. Texas 2024

Richard Petty

  1. Hampton, Virginia 1967
  2. Macon, Georgia 1967
  3. Maryville, Tennessee I 1967
  4. Rockingham I 1967
  5. Greenville, South Carolina 1967
  6. Trenton, New Jersey 1967
  7. Fonda, New York 1967
  8. Islip, New York 1967
  9. Bristol II 1967
  10. Nashville (Fairgrounds Speedway) 1967
  11. Winston-Salem, North Carolina 1967
  12. Cayce, South Carolina II 1967
  13. Savannah, Georgia 1967
  14. Darlington II 1967
  15. Hickory, North Carolina II 1967
  16. Richmond II 1967
  17. Beltsville, Maryland 1967
  18. Hillsborough, North Carolina 1967
  19. Martinsville II 1967
  20. North Wilkesboro II 1967
  21. Montgomery, Alabama 1968