Thursday NASCAR schedule at Daytona

The starting lineup will be set Thursday, Feb. 13 for the 67th Daytona 500 while the ARCA and Truck series hit the track for the first time this season at Daytona International Speedway.

Starting at 7 p.m. ET, the Duel qualifying races will cap the day to firm up Rows 2 through 20 of The Great American Race, which will take place Sunday, Feb. 16. The front row for the Daytona 500 was set in Wednesday’s single-car qualifying session. Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell won last year’s 60-lap qualifying races.

Ahead of the qualifiers, a 50-minute practice for ARCA will begin at 4:05 p.m. ET, followed by a 50-minute Truck practice at 5:05 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Garage open



Cup Series — 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

ARCA — 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Truck Series — 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Track activity

