MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SUPER G
Federica Brignone wins ski worlds giant slalom; American Paula Moltzan snags bronze by .01
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Maryland
No. 25 Maryland at Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Alpine skiing: Preparation for the Alpine World Ski Championships
2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
johni_broome.jpg
Why it’s ‘tough’ to back Broome as National POY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Thursday NASCAR schedule at Daytona

  
Published February 13, 2025 06:00 AM

The starting lineup will be set Thursday, Feb. 13 for the 67th Daytona 500 while the ARCA and Truck series hit the track for the first time this season at Daytona International Speedway.

Starting at 7 p.m. ET, the Duel qualifying races will cap the day to firm up Rows 2 through 20 of The Great American Race, which will take place Sunday, Feb. 16. The front row for the Daytona 500 was set in Wednesday’s single-car qualifying session. Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell won last year’s 60-lap qualifying races.

Ahead of the qualifiers, a 50-minute practice for ARCA will begin at 4:05 p.m. ET, followed by a 50-minute Truck practice at 5:05 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Garage open

  • Cup Series — 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
  • ARCA — 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Truck Series — 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Track activity

  • 8 a.m. — Truck haulers enter
  • 2 p.m. — ARCA driver-spotter meeting
  • 4:05 - 4:55 p.m. — ARCA practice
  • 5:05 - 5:55 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
  • 6:35 — Cup driver introductions
  • 7 p.m. — Cup qualifying race #1 (60 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 8:45 p.m. — Cup qualifying race #2 (60 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)