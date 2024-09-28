Ty Dillon to run in NASCAR Cup in 2025 for Kaulig Racing

Ty Dillon will drive in the Cup Series in 2025 for Kaulig Racing, the team announced Saturday.

The team also stated that Dillon will drive the No. 10, noting that it has released the rights to the No. 31 and acquired the No. 10 for 2025.

“We’re excited to be able to acquire the rights of the No. 10 for the 2025 Cup Series season,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing, in a statement from the team. “When we decided to move to the Cup series, the number was not available, so we are looking forward to having familiarity and synergy across both series with the Nos. 10 and 16.”

Dillon has made 244 Cup starts. He ran full-time in the series from 2017-23.

“I am incredibly grateful for another opportunity to run full-time in the Cup Series, and to be able to do it with the men and women at Kaulig Racing means a lot to me personally,” said Dillon. “They gave me a chance this year to go out and prove myself in a handful of starts. The team and I were able to connect early on and we put together a few strong runs in the No. 16. I’m really looking forward to what 2025 brings with this team. We have a bright future ahead of us and we’re going to give it our all each and every race next season.”

Dillon is driving the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing in this weekend’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway. It is his final Cup start of the season for the team.

With Dillon taking over, Daniel Hemric will not return to Kaulig Racing after this season.

“The desire to win on Sundays will always burn inside of me,” Hemric wrote in a statement on social media. “I’m focused and full of intention to finish the last 7 races of this season as strong as we can, while continuing to build on whatever the next chapter of this journey holds for me.”