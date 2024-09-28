 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Three
Fist pumps, yells and walking-in approach shots: Tom Kim’s emotional Saturday
CYCLING-ROAD-WORLD-SUI-WOMEN-ELITE
Lotte Kopecky edges Chloé Dygert for repeat world road race title
2024 Presidents Cup - Previews
2024 Presidents Cup: Day 3 afternoon foursomes at Royal Montreal

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal1_240928.jpg
West Ham’s Soucek nets equalizer v. Brentford
nbc_pl_mcneilgoal2eve_240928.jpg
McNeil’s brace pushes Everton past Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_mcneilgoaleve_240928.jpg
McNeil’s belter brings Everton level v. Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Three
Fist pumps, yells and walking-in approach shots: Tom Kim’s emotional Saturday
CYCLING-ROAD-WORLD-SUI-WOMEN-ELITE
Lotte Kopecky edges Chloé Dygert for repeat world road race title
2024 Presidents Cup - Previews
2024 Presidents Cup: Day 3 afternoon foursomes at Royal Montreal

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal1_240928.jpg
West Ham’s Soucek nets equalizer v. Brentford
nbc_pl_mcneilgoal2eve_240928.jpg
McNeil’s brace pushes Everton past Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_mcneilgoaleve_240928.jpg
McNeil’s belter brings Everton level v. Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ty Dillon to run in NASCAR Cup in 2025 for Kaulig Racing

  
Published September 28, 2024 11:46 AM

Ty Dillon will drive in the Cup Series in 2025 for Kaulig Racing, the team announced Saturday.

The team also stated that Dillon will drive the No. 10, noting that it has released the rights to the No. 31 and acquired the No. 10 for 2025.

“We’re excited to be able to acquire the rights of the No. 10 for the 2025 Cup Series season,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing, in a statement from the team. “When we decided to move to the Cup series, the number was not available, so we are looking forward to having familiarity and synergy across both series with the Nos. 10 and 16.”

Dillon has made 244 Cup starts. He ran full-time in the series from 2017-23.

“I am incredibly grateful for another opportunity to run full-time in the Cup Series, and to be able to do it with the men and women at Kaulig Racing means a lot to me personally,” said Dillon. “They gave me a chance this year to go out and prove myself in a handful of starts. The team and I were able to connect early on and we put together a few strong runs in the No. 16. I’m really looking forward to what 2025 brings with this team. We have a bright future ahead of us and we’re going to give it our all each and every race next season.”

Dillon is driving the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing in this weekend’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway. It is his final Cup start of the season for the team.

With Dillon taking over, Daniel Hemric will not return to Kaulig Racing after this season.

“The desire to win on Sundays will always burn inside of me,” Hemric wrote in a statement on social media. “I’m focused and full of intention to finish the last 7 races of this season as strong as we can, while continuing to build on whatever the next chapter of this journey holds for me.”