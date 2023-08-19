Watkins Glen Xfinity lineup: Ty Gibbs claims pole

Ty Gibbs will lead the Xfinity Series field to the green flag for Saturday afternoon’s race at Watkins Glen International.

Gibbs, winner at Indianapolis last week, won his first Xfinity pole of the season with a lap of 125.019 mph. This is his first pole at Watkins Glen, and he will use the position to pursue his second Xfinity win at the road course.

Alex Bowman will line up second with a lap of 124.721 mph as he makes his first Xfinity start of the season.

MORE: Xfinity starting lineup

Bowman is followed by is followed by Justin Allgaier (124.469 mph), Cole Custer (124.131 mph) and Sam Mayer (123.483 mph).

Kyle Busch, the third Cup regular to reach the second round of qualifying, will line up eighth with a lap of 123.179 mph. Ross Chastain will start 17th with a lap of 122.643 mph.

Patrick Emerling and Casey Carden did not qualify for the Xfinity Series race.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:50 p.m. on USA Network. Countdown to Green begins at 3 p.m. on USA. Pre-race coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. on USA.



