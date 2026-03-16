Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Jazz’s Cody Williams crashes the party

Week 21 marks the start of the fantasy basketball playoffs for managers in Yahoo! default leagues. Those in need of pickups have come to the right place, as there are 10 options who can help you win your matchup and advance!

For a great breakdown of the Week 21 schedule with actionable advice, check out Raphielle Johnson’s Fantasy Basketball Week 21 Schedule Primer .

As a reminder, this article will only feature players rostered in 25% or less of Yahoo! leagues for the rest of the season. The waiver wire in competitive leagues is cut-throat, and managers looking for an end-of-season edge will need to dive deep.

Here are the top fantasy basketball waiver wire adds for Week 21.

Priority Adds

1. Cody Williams

2. Tristan da Silva

3. Danny Wolf

4. Leonard Miller

5. Javon Small

6. Justin Edwards

7. Mitchell Robinson

8. Bilal Coulibaly

9. Pelle Larsson

10. Ayo Dosunmu

Tristan da Silva, Orlando Magic (25 percent rostered)

With Franz Wagner and Anthony Black still on the shelf, da Silva has taken on a larger role for Orlando, and he’s shined with the new opportunities. He’s ranked 15th in per-game value across the last week behind four-game averages of 20 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.3 triples across 35.5 minutes. In that span, he’s shot an efficient 53.5% from the floor and 87.5% from the charity stripe.

da Silva on da move pic.twitter.com/77J2kjQxdQ — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) March 15, 2026

Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards (22 percent rostered)

Washington has mixed up its rotations and shared playing time generously throughout the season, but Coulibaly has been a consistent presence over the last week. He’s offered fantasy managers top-75 per-game value in that span thanks to averages of 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.3 triples across 31.9 minutes.

Ayo Dosunmu, Minnesota Timberwolves (19 percent rostered)

Dosunmu has logged better than 30 minutes in each of his last two games, averaging 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 triples. He’s been a reliable source of offense off the Wolves’ bench, but he’s shown the ability to grab boards and find teammates for easy looks, making him a solid pickup off the waiver wire.

Ayo can do it all.



12 PTS | 8 REB | 7 AST pic.twitter.com/dIRWxPxN9W — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 14, 2026

Justin Edwards, Philadelphia 76ers (16 percent rostered)

Philly has lost a number of players to injury, and the absences continue to pile up. Edwards has been a prime beneficiary of additional minutes, and he went off for a 21/2/2/2 and three triples on Sunday. Over the last week, Edwards has provided top-70 fantasy value with averages of 17.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.0 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.0 triples across 28.3 minutes per game.

Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks (14 percent rostered)

Robinson recorded a career-high 22 rebounds against the Pacers, drawing a spot start in place of Karl-Anthony Towns. That signature performance was sandwiched between rebound performances of 10 and 13 off the bench. Robinson has been great with the second unit, and he’s averaged 7.3 points, 15 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 swats across his last three games. He’s a reliable source of defensive stats with the upside for monster rebound totals.

Mitchell Robinson had a career high 22 rebounds and played for over 30 mins in tonight's Knicks win over the Pacers! 💪@NYKnicks | #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/E4z6qHrYZe — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) March 14, 2026

Javon Small, Memphis Grizzlies (13 percent rostered)

Despite a number of rest days and sporadic absences, Small has been a fixture in Memphis’ rotation as of late. Over his last four games, the West Virginia product has averaged 18.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.5 triples across 27.3 minutes. He’s ranked 52nd in per-game fantasy value over the last week, and he deserves a pickup.

Cody Williams, Utah Jazz (11 percent rostered)

Williams set a new career high in the scoring department with 19 points against the Trail Blazers on Friday before blowing that scoring total out of the water with 34 points in Sunday’s loss to the Kings. Williams posted a monster 34/7/7/1/1 line with three triples against Sacramento, showcasing his high ceiling. Across the last five games, Williams has averaged 17.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists across a whopping 38.4 minutes. The Jazz are actively tanking, so Williams seeing nearly 40 minutes per night is huge for his fantasy value down the stretch. The Jazz play three games this week and four games next week. Add him as soon as you can.

Cody Williams drives and SLAMS IT 🔥



Tap to watch NOP/UTA: https://t.co/dhYVGI6uoY pic.twitter.com/GRyX8hmfrn — NBA (@NBA) February 27, 2026

Pelle Larsson, Miami Heat (9 percent rostered)

Larsson has taken full advantage of his starting opportunities, and he’s averaged 17.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 swipes and 1.3 triples across his last three outings. Those numbers are good for top-40 fantasy value over the last week. Larsson isn’t a flashy option, but he’s available in more than 90% of Yahoo! leagues, making him a worthwhile add.

Danny Wolf, Brooklyn Nets (8 percent rostered)

The rookie has started three of his last four games, averaging 12.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 “stocks” and 1.5 triples across 27.5 minutes. Day’Ron Sharpe is out for the season, and Brooklyn has no incentive to play starters Nic Claxton or Michael Porter Jr. big minutes down the stretch. Wolf should see plenty of run to close out his inaugural campaign on a high note.

the Big Bad Wolf showin' off the moves 🔥 pic.twitter.com/s4MqGdgq2g — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 1, 2026

Leonard Miller, Chicago Bulls (3 percent rostered)

Chicago’s already-thin frontcourt rotation has been hit with injuries, and Miller has answered the call as the next man up. In three straight starts, he’s averaged 15.3 points, 9.3 boards, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.7 triples across 35 minutes. Expect him to see substantial playing time over the final month of the NBA season, making him a strong add in 12-team leagues.

Other options: Cason Wallace (25%), Herbert Jones (20%), Julian Champagnie (18%), Derrick Jones Jr. (18%), Royce O’Neale (16%), Jaylin Williams (15%), Keon Ellis (11%)