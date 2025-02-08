 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Texas A&M at Missouri
Taylor’s 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left leads No. 10 Texas A&M past No. 15 Missouri 67-64
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Kansas State
Kansas State extends winning streak to five with 81-73 victory over No. 16 Kansas
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Los Angeles Kings
Canada adds Drew Doughty for 4 Nations Face-Off as injury replacement for Alex Pietrangelo

Top Clips

oly_asmsg_vonallmenwin_250209.jpg
von Allmen wins downhill at Alpine Championships
oly_frwmo_kaufgold_250209.jpg
Kauf wins dual moguls, extends podium win streak
for_MPX_HLs.jpg
HLs: Iriafen leads No. 7 USC past No. 8 Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Texas A&M at Missouri
Taylor’s 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left leads No. 10 Texas A&M past No. 15 Missouri 67-64
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Kansas State
Kansas State extends winning streak to five with 81-73 victory over No. 16 Kansas
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Los Angeles Kings
Canada adds Drew Doughty for 4 Nations Face-Off as injury replacement for Alex Pietrangelo

Top Clips

oly_asmsg_vonallmenwin_250209.jpg
von Allmen wins downhill at Alpine Championships
oly_frwmo_kaufgold_250209.jpg
Kauf wins dual moguls, extends podium win streak
for_MPX_HLs.jpg
HLs: Iriafen leads No. 7 USC past No. 8 Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Weather forecast for 2025 Daytona 500, NASCAR races at Daytona International Speedway

  
Published February 8, 2025 07:00 AM

Here is a look at the Daytona schedule and forecast for the week, leading up to the Daytona 500, via Weather Underground.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

(All Times Eastern)

10:05 a.m. - 10:55 a.m. — Cup practice

8:15 - 10 p.m. — Cup qualifying

The Weather Underground forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 82 degrees during the day.

The forecast for Cup practice calls is for sunny skies and a high of 72 degrees. The forecast for Cup qualifying is for mostly clear skies and a high of 71 degrees.

Thursday, Feb. 13

4:05 - 4:55 p.m. — ARCA practice

5:05 - 5:55 p.m. — Truck practice

7 p.m. — Cup qualifying race #1

8:45 p.m. — Cup qualifying race #2

Thursday’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms. The high is projected to be 76 degrees.

The forecast for the first qualifying race is for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 67 degrees and a 17% chance of rain.

The forecast for the second qualifying race is for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 66 degrees and a 15% chance of rain.

Friday, Feb. 14

1:30 - 2:15 p.m. — ARCA qualifying

3 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying

4:35 - 5:25 p.m. — Xfinity practice

5:35 - 6:25 p.m. — Cup practice

7:30 p.m. — Truck race

Friday’s forecast is for partly to mostly cloudy skies, a high around 74 degrees and winds of 10-15 mph.

The forecast for Cup practice is for mostly cloudy skies and a high of 69 degrees with an 11% chance of rain.

The forecast for the Truck race is for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 66 degrees and a 10% chance of rain.

Saturday, Feb. 15

10 - 11:30 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying

12 p.m. — ARCA race

3:05 - 3:55 p.m. — Cup practice

5 p.m. — Xfinity race

Saturday’s forecast is for partly cloudy skies, a high of 78 degrees and winds at 10-15 mph.

The forecast for the final Cup practice is for partly cloudy skies, a high of 77 degrees and a 16% chance of rain.

The forecast for the Xfinity race is for partly cloudy skies, a high of 75 degrees and a 20% chance of rain.

Sunday, Feb. 16

2:30 p.m. — Daytona 500

The forecast for the NASCAR Cup race calls for the potential of showers in the morning.

The forecast for the start of the race is for partly cloudy skies, a high of 74 degrees and a 17% chance of rain. The chance of rain decreases as the race progresses.