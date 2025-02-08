Weather forecast for 2025 Daytona 500, NASCAR races at Daytona International Speedway

Here is a look at the Daytona schedule and forecast for the week, leading up to the Daytona 500, via Weather Underground.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

(All Times Eastern)

10:05 a.m. - 10:55 a.m. — Cup practice

8:15 - 10 p.m. — Cup qualifying

The Weather Underground forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 82 degrees during the day.

The forecast for Cup practice calls is for sunny skies and a high of 72 degrees. The forecast for Cup qualifying is for mostly clear skies and a high of 71 degrees.

Thursday, Feb. 13

4:05 - 4:55 p.m. — ARCA practice

5:05 - 5:55 p.m. — Truck practice

7 p.m. — Cup qualifying race #1

8:45 p.m. — Cup qualifying race #2

Thursday’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms. The high is projected to be 76 degrees.

The forecast for the first qualifying race is for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 67 degrees and a 17% chance of rain.

The forecast for the second qualifying race is for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 66 degrees and a 15% chance of rain.

Friday, Feb. 14

1:30 - 2:15 p.m. — ARCA qualifying

3 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying

4:35 - 5:25 p.m. — Xfinity practice

5:35 - 6:25 p.m. — Cup practice

7:30 p.m. — Truck race

Friday’s forecast is for partly to mostly cloudy skies, a high around 74 degrees and winds of 10-15 mph.

The forecast for Cup practice is for mostly cloudy skies and a high of 69 degrees with an 11% chance of rain.

The forecast for the Truck race is for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 66 degrees and a 10% chance of rain.

Saturday, Feb. 15

10 - 11:30 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying

12 p.m. — ARCA race

3:05 - 3:55 p.m. — Cup practice

5 p.m. — Xfinity race

Saturday’s forecast is for partly cloudy skies, a high of 78 degrees and winds at 10-15 mph.

The forecast for the final Cup practice is for partly cloudy skies, a high of 77 degrees and a 16% chance of rain.

The forecast for the Xfinity race is for partly cloudy skies, a high of 75 degrees and a 20% chance of rain.

Sunday, Feb. 16

2:30 p.m. — Daytona 500

The forecast for the NASCAR Cup race calls for the potential of showers in the morning.

The forecast for the start of the race is for partly cloudy skies, a high of 74 degrees and a 17% chance of rain. The chance of rain decreases as the race progresses.

