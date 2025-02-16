 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Michigan
No. 20 Michigan at Ohio State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Jessie Diggins
Jessie Diggins, Gus Schumacher notch best day in U.S. cross-country skiing World Cup history
Alpine skiing: Preparation for the Alpine World Ski Championships
2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nevilleseg_250216.jpg
Neville: Man United in a ‘desperate’ state
nbc_cbb_wisconsinpurdue_250215.jpg
Highlights: Wisconsin powers past Purdue
movers.jpg
Rodgers playing with confidence at Torrey Pines

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Michigan
No. 20 Michigan at Ohio State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Jessie Diggins
Jessie Diggins, Gus Schumacher notch best day in U.S. cross-country skiing World Cup history
Alpine skiing: Preparation for the Alpine World Ski Championships
2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nevilleseg_250216.jpg
Neville: Man United in a ‘desperate’ state
nbc_cbb_wisconsinpurdue_250215.jpg
Highlights: Wisconsin powers past Purdue
movers.jpg
Rodgers playing with confidence at Torrey Pines

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Weather forecast for 67th running of the Daytona 500

  
Published February 16, 2025 06:39 AM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Rain could impact Sunday’s Daytona 500 even with the start of the race moved up from its original time.

The green flag is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The Weather Underground forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 81 degrees, a 15% chance of rain and wind gusts of 20 mph at the start of the race.

Dale_Jr_Daytona_500. graphcijpg.jpg
With memories, with family, Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes new journey to Daytona 500
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will experience his first Daytona 500 as a NASCAR Cup car owner on Sunday.

The chances of rain, though, increase after that.

The hourly forecast calls for an 81% chance of thunderstorms at 3 p.m. ET and a 72% chance of thunderstorms at 4 p.m. ET.

The chance of rain drops to 37% by 5 p.m. ET. After that, the chance of rain is less than 10% the rest of the day.

For a NASCAR Cup race to be considered official, it has to reach the halfway point or the the completion of Stage 2, whichever comes first. For the Daytona 500 to be considered official, 100 of the 200 laps would need to be completed.

NASCAR Cup Series Duel 2 at Daytona
New pit system creates a buzz in NASCAR Cup garage, could impact Daytona 500
Joe Gibbs Racing unveiled a new system to alert their drivers when to exit their pit stall and it has other drivers talking.

Chase Briscoe will lead the field to the green flag for the Daytona 500 after winning the pole. He will be joined on the front row by Austin Cindric. Here is the rest of the starting lineup.

President Donald Trump is expected to be in attendance. He also was at the 2020 Daytona 500.

AUTO: FEB 12 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Media Day
Several former Stewart-Haas Racing members find work in NASCAR Cup Series
A look at where many Stewart-Haas Racing teams members moved to after the team closed shop after last year.

Driver introductions are scheduled for 12:50 p.m. ET. The invocation is schedule for 1:32 p.m. ET, the National Anthem is scheduled for 1:33 p.m. ET.

The command to fire engines is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. ET.

William Byron is the defending Daytona 500 winner.