Several former Stewart-Haas Racing members find work in NASCAR Cup Series

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — While Stewart-Haas Racing shut down after last season, it’s impact remains in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Stewart-Haas Racing, which was co-owned by Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, announced May 28 that it would close its shop after the 2024 season.

More than 50 people who were on SHR team rosters in last year’s season finale at Phoenix have moved to other Cup teams this season, based on crew rosters for Sunday’s Daytona 500. (2 p.m. ET green flag on Fox).

Nearly half of that group has gone to new Cup teams:

Haas Factory Team, which makes its debut this season with Cole Custer, has eight members who were with SHR at Phoenix last year.

Front Row Motorsports’ No. 4 team, which is new this year, has five members who were with SHR at Phoenix last year, including driver Noah Gragson

Trackhouse Racing’s No. 88 team, new this year with driver Shane van Gisbergen, has five members who were with SHR at Phoenix last year.

23XI Racing’s No. 35 team, new this year with rookie Riley Herbst, has four members who were with SHR at Phoenix last year.

A total of 21 Cup teams have at least one person who was a Stewart-Haas Racing crew member in last year’s season-ending race at Phoenix.

Gragson should benefit from having crew chief Drew Blickensderfer, engineer Dillon Silverman, interior specialist Chris Trickett and engine tuner Matthew Moeller join him at Front Row Motorsports.

“The most important part for me as a driver is having a good relationship and good communication with both the crew chief and the engineers,” said Gragson, who is scheduled to start 32nd in the Daytona 500. “The engineers are so important these days. A lot of what we do, other than mechanical issues and getting the car to the race track, our speed is solely off the communication and relationship that you have with your engineers and your crew chief.

“That is very valuable to be able to have a year under our belt, have an experience with them. They know my tempo, my language and my cadence with things and how I communicate. Being able to be on the same page is very important to have fast race cars.”

Here is a look at those who were on the SHR team rosters at Phoenix last year now with a different team this year (2025 team is in parenthesis):

No. 4 team

Josh Berry (Wood Brothers Racing #21 Cup team)

Crew chief Rodney Childers (Spire Motorsports #7 Cup team)

Spotter Eddie D’Hondt (Spire Motorsports #7 Cup team)

Car chief Robert Smith (Spire Motorsports #7 Cup team)

Mechanic Tyler Trosper (Spire Motorsports #7 Cup team)

Mechanic Drew Beason (Joe Gibbs Racing #54 Cup team)

Interior Specialist Zac Lupien (Haas Factory Team #41 Cup team)

Engine tuner Robert Brandt (23XI Racing #35 Cup team)

Front tire changer Shayne Pipala (Richard Childress Racing #8 Cup team)

Rear tire changer Dakota Ratcliff (23XI Racing #45 Cup team)

Tire carrier Logan Braucht (Moves to jackman for Haas Factory Team #41 Xfinity team)

Jackman Kapil Fletcher (Front Row Motorsports #38 Cup team)

Fueler Corey Coppola (23XI Racing #35 Cup team)

Hauler driver Stephen Mitchell (23XI Racing #23 Cup team)

No. 10 team

Noah Gragson (Front Row Motorsports #4 Cup team)

Crew chief Drew Blickensderfer (Front Row Motorsports #4 Cup team)

Engineer Dillon Silverman (Front Row Motorsports #4 Cup team)

Engineer Lee Deese (Trackhouse Racing #1 Cup team)

Spotter Andy Houston (Haas Factory Team #41 Cup team)

Mechanic Jacob Cooksey (23XI Racing #35 Cup team)

Mechanic Beau Whitley (RFK Racing #60 Cup team)

Interior specialist Chris Trickett (Front Row Motorsports #4 Cup team)

Engine tuner Matthew Moeller (Front Row Motorsports #4 Cup team)

Front Tire Changer Ryan Mulder (Trackhouse Racing #88 Cup team)

Rear Tire Changer Trevor White (Wood Brothers #21 Cup team)

Tire carrier Tyler Bullard (Haas Factory Team #41 Cup team)

Jackman Sean Cotten (Haas Factory Team #41 Cup team)

Fueler James Keener (Haas Factory Team #41 Cup team)

Hauler driver John Casper (Hendrick Motorsports #9 Cup team)

No. 14 team

Chase Briscoe (Joe Gibbs Racing #19 Cup team)

SHR Technical director Mike Bugarewicz (GM Motorsports Engineering Group Manager, Motorsports Vehicle Systems Engineering & Testing)

Crew chief Richard Boswell (Richard Childress Racing #3 Cup team)

Engineer Mike Cook (Kaulig Racing technical director)

Car chief Jerome Frey (Joe Gibbs Racing #19 Cup team)

Mechanic Stephen Gonzalez (Trackhouse Racing #88 Cup team)

Mechanic Trevor Adams (Trackhouse Racing #88 Cup team)

Spotter Joe Campbell (23XI Racing #35 Cup team)

Front tire changer Daniel Coffey (Haas Factory Team #41 Cup team)

Rear tire changer Daniel Smith (JGR #19 Cup team)

Tire carrier Mason Flynt (Wood Brothers #21 Cup team)

Jackman Brandon Banks (23XI Racing #45 Cup team)

Fueler Evan Marchal (Trackhouse Racing #88 Cup team)

Truck driver Todd Cable (Trackhouse Racing #88 Cup team)

No. 41 team

Ryan Preece (RFK Racing #60 Cup team)

Crew chief Chad Johnston (Legacy Motor Club manager of race engineering/crew chief #84 Cup team)

Engineer Marc Hendricksen (Haas Factory Team #41 Cup team)

Car chief Jeremy West (Legacy Motor Club #84 Cup team)

Mechanic Thomas Gagliano (Front Row Motorsports #38 Cup team)

Engine tuner James Fife (RFK Racing #17 Cup team)

Mechanic (Robert Dalby (Hendrick Motorsports #5 Cup team)

Front tire changer Devin Lester (23XI Racing #45 Cup team)

Rear tire changer Austin Chrismon (Front Row Motorsports #38 Cup team)

Tire carrier Chad Emmons (Haas Factory Team #41 Xfinity team)

Jackman Sherman Timbs (Hyak Motorsports #47 Cup team)

Hauler driver David Rodrigues (Haas Factory team #41 Cup team)

