What drivers said at New Hampshire after Cup playoff race won by Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney — winner: “Yeah, probably the hardest 20 laps that I drove. I was trying to kind of bide my stuff and kind of pull Josh a little bit. And then he really started coming. I started to get super free. And it was all I could do to hold him off and try new lanes. And that was good racing and clean racing. Appreciate Josh for not throwing me the bumper when he could have. But what a cool day. What a cool weekend. Super fast car all weekend. So I can’t believe the 12 boys. They’re unbelievable. Really have been strong to start the playoffs and it’s great to get a win in the first race of this round. Oh no, I expect (Berry) to go out and try to win the race, and I knew he wasn’t going to play over for me, but I didn’t think I was going to ever get the bumper, so we raced just super clean, but I would do the same if I was him. You’d go try to win the race so that’s what this thing was all about. It was very stressful, and I’m worn out but overall, what a what a cool weekend and look forward to going to Kansas next week.”

Josh Berry — second: “It was definitely an awesome day. Had a really good car. Hats off to Ryan at the end. All of our cars were really strong, and Ryan did a great job there.

I was honestly surprised. I was a little worried when he got around me as quick as he did, but it seemed like it leveled out, and I was able to keep him honest at least at the end. All in all, (crew chief) Miles (Stanley), this whole team done a great job. We were down a set of tires after the spin. So I think it kind of forced our hand. We didn’t want to take our last rites at least that early with that many laps left. We still made the most of it. Hats off to everybody at Wood Brothers and Team Penske. Yeah, just a shame to finish second, but after the last couple weeks, it feels good. This is definitely what we’re capable of, and hopefully we can keep it going. I was going to race him. It’s definitely a tough situation. You’ve got to take care of him. That’s how I try to race, anyway. These restarts and stuff, I try to do the best I can to be smart. It’s tough out there sometimes. I was going to race him hard but clean.”

William Byron — third: “Yeah, it was a good day overall. A lot of things we’ve just kind of been building on at the short tracks were working for us, and I feel like this place has always been tricky for me in the Cup car. I feel like the other series were good, but this place in the Cup car has been tough on us. So yeah, just trying to build little bits here and there, and I just felt like we could really stack runs together. I felt like we were really strong. The Penske guys were super fast. They were kind of in another zip

code, but I felt like other than that, we were really competitive and just really proud of our team. You’ve got to go out there and execute every week. You got to keep your foot on the gas in this deal. So it’s yeah hopefully we can go to Kansas and be up front contending for a win.”

John Hunter Nemechek — 33rd: “I’m good. I hate it for all my guys, we were on a really good stretch the last few weeks. Getting into Turn 3 under the 35, I don’t know if just when I hit the bumps, but it automatically turned sideways, and I was along for the ride. So I hate it. We were making ground on it all day. Getting better track position-wise. Now we’re going home with a wrecked race car. We’ll be back next week at Kansas.”

Ty Gibbs — 34th: “It’s unfortunate, but I’m excited to go race next week and looking forward to it. We’ll have a good race next week and looking forward to it.”

WILL BE UPDATED