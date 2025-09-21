 Skip navigation
New Hampshire

Results, points, playoff standings after New Hampshire as Ryan Blaney takes win

  
Published September 21, 2025 07:15 PM

Ryan Blaney scored his third victory of the season and first at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, becoming the first driver to secure a berth for the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Blaney led 116 laps, including the final 39, to beat Josh Berry by 0.937 seconds. William Byron finished third, followed by Joey Logano (who led a race-high 147 laps from the pole position) and Chase Elliott, who rallied for fifth after qualifying 27th.

Christopher Bell was sixth at the top Toyota driver as Joe Gibbs Racing failed to finish in the top five at New Hampshire since September 2014.

MORE: Click here for New Hampshire results l Click here for the cumulative report l Click here for race notes l Click here for the penalty report

MORE: Click here for Cup driver points l Click here for Cup owner points

In the playoff standings with two races remaining in the second round, Blaney is the leader with 3,084 points, followed by William Byron (3,082), Kyle Larson (3,076), Christopher Bell (3,064), Denny Hamlin (3,062), Joey Logano (3,059), Chase Elliott (3,049) and Chase Briscoe (3,047).

Below the cutline are Ross Chastain (minus-12), Austin Cindric (minus-19), Tyler Reddick (minus-23) and Bubba Wallace (minus-27).