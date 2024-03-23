William Byron wins Cup pole at Circuit of the Americas

William Byron will lead the field to the green flag Sunday at Circuit of the Americas (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

Byron won the pole with a lap of 94.696 mph. This is Byron’s 13th career pole win and his second consecutive start from the pole at COTA.

Ty Gibbs qualified second with a lap of 94.685 mph. He was followed by Tyler Reddick (94.565 mph), Christopher Bell (94.482 mph) and Corey LaJoie (94.096 mph).

Ross Chastain (93.949 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (93.773 mph), Denny Hamlin (93.604 mph), Chase Elliott (93.42 mph) and Bubba Wallace (85.505 mph) all secured top-10 finishes. Wallace spun during his lap, which affected his speed.

Shane van Gisbergen, making his first Cup start of the season, qualified 12th with a lap of 94.471 mph. AJ Allmendinger qualified 14th with a lap of 94.316 mph. Kamui Kobayashi, making his second career Cup start, qualified 25th with a lap of 94.06 mph.

The green flag will wave Sunday at 3:49 p.m. ET. Pre-race coverage will begin with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 2 p.m. ET. Coverage continues with NASCAR RaceDay on Fox at 3 p.m. ET.