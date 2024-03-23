 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at COTA
NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at COTA
yale bb.jpg
March Madness: Another year without a perfect NCAA men's bracket
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 09 UConn at Providence
NCAA Tournament Best Bets: 8 bets for Sunday's 8 Games

Top Clips

oly_aswdh_alpinewcupfinals_240323.jpg
Huetter seals downhill Alpine World Cup title
oly_fswom_isabeaulevito_240322.jpg
Levito captures first world championships medal
nbc_gc_stewartcink_240322.jpg
Cink among leaders at Valspar after two rounds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Practice
NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at COTA
yale bb.jpg
NCAA Tournament Best Bets: 8 bets for Sunday's 8 Games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 09 UConn at Providence
NCAA Tournament Best Bets: 8 bets for Sunday’s 8 Games

Top Clips

oly_aswdh_alpinewcupfinals_240323.jpg
Huetter seals downhill Alpine World Cup title
oly_fswom_isabeaulevito_240322.jpg
Levito captures first world championships medal
nbc_gc_stewartcink_240322.jpg
Cink among leaders at Valspar after two rounds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
William Byron wins Cup pole at Circuit of the Americas

  
Published March 23, 2024 12:53 PM

William Byron will lead the field to the green flag Sunday at Circuit of the Americas (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

Byron won the pole with a lap of 94.696 mph. This is Byron’s 13th career pole win and his second consecutive start from the pole at COTA.

MORE: COTA starting lineup

Ty Gibbs qualified second with a lap of 94.685 mph. He was followed by Tyler Reddick (94.565 mph), Christopher Bell (94.482 mph) and Corey LaJoie (94.096 mph).

Ross Chastain (93.949 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (93.773 mph), Denny Hamlin (93.604 mph), Chase Elliott (93.42 mph) and Bubba Wallace (85.505 mph) all secured top-10 finishes. Wallace spun during his lap, which affected his speed.

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Friday 5: Who can emerge as a superstar in NASCAR’s era of parity?
There have been 25 different winners in 77 points races in the Next Gen era.

Shane van Gisbergen, making his first Cup start of the season, qualified 12th with a lap of 94.471 mph. AJ Allmendinger qualified 14th with a lap of 94.316 mph. Kamui Kobayashi, making his second career Cup start, qualified 25th with a lap of 94.06 mph.

The green flag will wave Sunday at 3:49 p.m. ET. Pre-race coverage will begin with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 2 p.m. ET. Coverage continues with NASCAR RaceDay on Fox at 3 p.m. ET.